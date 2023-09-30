Floyd County Council postpones Local Income Tax hearing

Sep. 29—FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Council has postponed its public hearing on the judicial Local Income Tax (LIT) ordinance.

On Thursday, the council was scheduled to present a public hearing on the tax. However, there were not enough council members to present an official meeting, leading to the cancellation of the hearing.

According to Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle, the first reading of the new ordinance will now take place on Oct. 10. The second reading will take place on Oct. 16, which is the same day the council is scheduled to adopt the 2024 budget.

Council members Konkle, Brad Striegel and Tony Toran were the only members to show up in person on Thursday. Councilman Jim Freiberger was absent, and members Connie Moon, Dale Bagshaw and Danny Short attended the meeting virtually.

The council was scheduled to meet on Thursday first to discuss the 2024 budget, and the meeting was to be followed by the judicial LIT hearing.

According to state statute, four members of the body must attend in person in order to reach a quorum, which is required to conduct an official meeting. However, the council members in attendance did discuss the budget, salaries for county employees and the budget shortfall.

According to Konkle, both Freiberger and Bagshaw were already scheduled to be out of town on that day. At Thursday's meeting, she requested whether Moon and Short would be able to attend the 5:30 p.m. LIT public hearing in order to reach a quorum, but both responded that they would not be available.

Konkle expressed disappointment that the meetings were cancelled, saying this "denied the public the opportunity to be heard and to understand why this process is occurring."

According to Konkle, the Reedy Financial Group is predicting a nearly $1.5 million budget shortfall for 2023 and a $2 million shortfall for 2024.

The proposed LIT ordinance calls for a .07% judicial LIT to cover a portion of the county's shortfall.

The council already adopted a .04% judicial LIT, but after a complaint was filed about the process used to pass the ordinance, the council voted at the Sept. 12 meeting to repeal the tax and restart the process.