Floyd County deputy arrested after paying power bill with sheriff’s office debit card

A Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputy is behind bars after being charged with improperly using department funds he had control over.

Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson says Sergeant Cody Waters, 24, was arrested earlier this week.

According to the arrest warrant, Waters had control over the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Drug Awareness and Education Fund and was the only person with access to the debit card associated with the account.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest warrant goes on to say that Waters used the debit card to pay his Georgia Power bill.

The warrants state he transferred $1,200 from the sheriff’s office account and into an account with Metropolitan Community Bank in New York via MoneyGram.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation after the sheriff’s office noticed some account irregularities during an audit.

The GBI says Waters denied he ever made a purchase involving MoneyGram for any reason. Investigators found that was not true.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are extremely disappointed that this occurred within our agency. However, these actions cannot and will not be tolerated by anyone that represents our agency. We hold, and will continue to hold, our employees to the highest standards. Our office will continue to be transparent and accountable to the citizens of Floyd County,” Sheriff Roberson said.

Waters is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail on charges of two counts of theft by taking, two counts of financial transaction card fraud, false statements and writing and violation of oath of office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: