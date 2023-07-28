Floyd County double murder trial enters day 4

Jul. 27—NEW ALBANY — Brandee Douglass' son, Deven Hackney, loves his mother.

"She was an amazing person, a wonderful woman, couldn't have asked for a better person to raise me," he said.

He testified in Floyd Superior Court 1 Thursday about the day she was killed.

"My phone was ringing and ringing," he said, describing the events of April 4, 2022. "And I seen my mom's car on the news."

Brandee's husband, Cherok Douglass, is on trial and accused of killing her, along with bystander Lorin Yelle, at the Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road in New Albany last year.

Douglass is facing felonies for murder, attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury connected to the case.

After the shootings he's accused of leading police on a chase to Charlestown Road and taking Onion Restaurant and Tea House owner Winnie Wen at gunpoint, then running her over, resulting in the robbery charge.

He's also accused of trying to ram a vehicle into Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah James, resulting in the attempted murder charge.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon are representing the state in the case.

Floyd County's Chief Public Defender, Matt Lorch, along with Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon, are representing Douglass.

The defense said they didn't have any questions for Hackney on cross-examination.

Brandee's mother, Stephanie Griffin, also testified on Thursday.

She said she was close to her daughter and on the day of the shooting they'd just been together, making funeral arrangements for a family member.

"She texted me 50 times a day, she called me 50 times a day," Griffin said. "We were a close family."

The defense said they didn't have any questions for Griffin on cross-examination.

On Wednesday medical examiner Bill Ralston, who conducted autopsies on both Brandee and Yelle, testified Douglass shot her nine times in the head.

Ralston said Yelle was shot three times, twice in the back and once in the face.

New Albany Police officers who responded to the incident also testified Thursday.

Officers Jamie Grant, Kris Ferrell and Sgt. Darren State all said the incident, from the police pursuit to the events that occurred at the Onion Restaurant and Teahouse, was chaotic.

Grant said he witnessed Douglass leave the restaurant with Wen in a chokehold, holding a gun to her head and "dragging" her to a vehicle.

Grant said he witnessed Wen drop to the ground and the vehicle run her over.

"I thought it was her head," Grant said. "I thought 'Oh my God, he killed her.' At that time I opened fire on the vehicle and fired seven or eight rounds."

On cross-examination Lorch questioned Grant about his position at the time incidents were unfolding at the restaurant and about him firing his service weapon.

"What part of the vehicle were you aiming for," Lorch said.

"I was aiming at the windshield," Grant testified.

Lorch asked Grant if he heard anyone else fire at the same time.

"All I heard was gunfire from my weapon (and another NAPD officer,)" Grant said, adding the scene was chaotic.

Lorch asked Grant if he knew whether he hit the defendant with his gunfire.

"I have no idea," Grant testified.

When State testified, he said he saw Douglass with his gun to Wen's head and that he kept ordering him to stop.

State said that at one point he had his own gun drawn, and started to squeeze the trigger.

"I couldn't shoot, if I missed it would've hit her," State said, adding he recalled thinking the whole situation "seems like a movie."

On cross-examination McMahon asked State to confirm he had his weapon drawn, but he didn't fire.

State said he didn't fire because Douglass was holding Wen.

McMahon asked State if it appeared that Douglass was trying to leave the parking lot at one point.

"Yes," State said.

Officer Ferrell in his testimony said he witnessed Wen get hurt.

"I'll never forget it, it's something that didn't seem real," he said. "The hostage seemed to me like a rag doll."

He testified that at that point he fired one shot.

"I was targeting the suspect," he said.

Later on, when Ferrell said he felt James' life was in danger, he fired several more shots toward Douglass.

On cross-examination Lorch asked Ferrell if there was only one way out of the Onion Restaurant and Teahouse.

Ferrell confirmed that.

Lorch also asked him about firing his weapon.

"I felt like officer James' life was in danger," Ferrell said.

"She was standing by the exit?" Lorch asked Ferrell.

"There was enough room to go in and out," Ferrell said.

The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Friday in Floyd Superior Court 1.