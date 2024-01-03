Floyd County, INDOT to add multi-use path on Charlestown Road

Jan. 2—FLOYD COUNTY — A pathway along Charlestown Road will progress later this year after receiving additional funding.

Floyd County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation to add a 10-foot wide multi-use path from Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park to the county line at Charlestown Road.

Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp presented an update on the project at Tuesday's Floyd County Commissioners meeting. He expects INDOT to begin construction in August of this year.

Costs include more than $3 million for construction, and the project received roughly $500,000 in funding from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency for right-of-way acquisition and design.

The funding will likely involve a 20% local match.

The project was originally scheduled to take place in two phases in 2024 and 2026, but the timeline has been expedited. INDOT has made funds available to complete the project in one phase, Lopp said.

"It is ready to go through INDOT," he said. "INDOT will let it and then manage the financials."

Lopp credited Nick Creevey, the county's director of building and development services, for helping the project advance.

The right-of-ways have been acquired for the project, and utilities have been relocated, according to Lopp.

The project has been in the works since 2014, Lopp said.

"It's been kind of a 10-year process to get this project to construction," he said.

The project will allow for safe access to the corridor for cyclists and pedestrians, Lopp said.

"It would allow for those neighborhoods there on Charlestown Road to access a pathway, not only to the park but to the commercial areas as well," he said.

The Floyd County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Al Knable as the president and John Schellenberger as the vice president. Knable served for most of 2023 as the board's president after former commissioner Tim Kamer stepped down.

"It's been a pleasure serving in 2023, and I'll double down my efforts for 2024," Knable said.

Knable spoke with the News and Tribune about his goals for the year ahead. One of his priorities for 2024 is cooperation with the City of New Albany, including "resolving some of the lingering animal shelter issues" such as the county's ownership of the New Albany Animal Shelter building.

"I'm in no hurry to see the city leave that facility," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, I don't want there to be any pressure on that organization that they feel they will be asked to move in the immediate future or anything like that."

The interlocal agreement for the joint operation of the New Albany shelter expired at the end of 2023.

The commissioners voted in December to adopt a new animal care/control ordinance and enter a contract with William Draper as the county's new animal control officer.

Knable also notes the plans for EMS improvements in the county. In February, the commissioners will receive proposals from EMS providers before entering a new contract.

"We acknowledge that we need to offer more service," he said. "We have RFPs in an effort to attain more service. My hope is we get good competitive bids back, and we can select from among those and go to the council."

His goals also include moving forward with the county's building projects, including plans for a judicial center. The county is preparing for a formal asbestos study and structural analysis of the City-County Building, which will help officials decide how to proceed with a remodel or rebuild.

Knable said in February, the county plans to move forward with a public petition for voluntary annexation of the Pine View Government Center property into the City of New Albany.

This would allow the county to move some elected officials from the City-County Building to Pine View.

Knable also plans to work with city officials to "dovetail" efforts related to potential growth on the Grant Line Road corridor.

The county will also look to the future of Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus in Edwardsville, including securing additional tenants for the new campus.

Another goal is to continue progress with the county's 200-acre regional park project near Ind. 64 and make other improvements to county parks.

"We'll be working with the parks department to see what type of amenities we would be able to offer the people of Floyd County, but also out at Sam Peden Park," Knable said. "It's an older facility, and it requires some TLC to bring it back up to where it's a park of destination rather than a park of convenience."