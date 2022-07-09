Floyd County man arrested for beating up grandmother, stealing her weed eater, police say

A Georgia man is in jail after police say he attacked his grandmother and stole some of her lawn equipment.

According to arrest reports, 26-year-old Dakota Godfrey busted out a window in his grandmother’s home with his head.

When she came outside onto the porch to see what had happened, Godfrey allegedly shoved her to the ground and yanked her back up by her shirt, giving her several bruises.

While police were responding to the McGrady Rd. home in Rome, they saw a man walking down the road pushing a stroller with a weed eater in it.

When they got to the house, the 78-year-old victim said that was Godfrey and that he had stolen her weed eater.

She told investigators that her grandson was living with her for a few weeks and that he had been using drugs and was high during the attack.

Officers found Godfrey and when they spoke with him, he said his grandmother had attacked him because she thought he was on drugs and pointed out a small cut on his nose.

Godfrey told officers that he had been getting clean for several weeks because he was trying to get his kids back.

When officers told Godfrey that he was under arrest, he began to “freak out” and claim he needed medical attention and that he was suicidal, according to the incident report . Paramedics cleared Godfrey and he was taken to the Floyd County Jail.

While being checked out by the nurse at the jail, officers reported overhearing Godfrey tell the nurse that he made up being suicidal and having made suicide attempts.

He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail on charges of battery against a person over 65 years old, exploitation or intimidation of elderly persons and damage to property.

