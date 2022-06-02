Floyd County man said he’d build pools for families, but stole $34K instead, police say

A Floyd County man is being charged with stealing thousands of dollars from families after telling them he’d install a pool for them.

Police say John Tucker, 48, scammed two Floyd County residents out of a total of $34,000 between April and September 2021.

One man told officers that he contracted Tucker to build a pool for $25,000. The victim said he paid Tucker $10,000 up front in April 2021 to order the pool kit. He later paid him another $6,000 to dig the hole for the pool and dress the yard.

The man told police that after a while, Tucker stopped coming to the house and stopped answering phone calls and text messages, and that several pieces of the pool kit were missing.

He reported to police that after several months, he had to purchase the missing supplies out of pocket.

Another victim told police that he paid $18,000 to Tucker in September 2021 to build a pool. He told officers that Tucker never returned to start the job.

The second victim reported that the check he wrote Tucker was cashed immediately and he has not been able to contact him. He also told police that he ahs a copy of the contract between himself and Tucker.

Tucker was arrested last week and charged with two counts of theft by deception and two counts of conversion of payments for real property improvements.

The Summerville native bonded out of the Floyd County Jail and is now being held in the Catoosa County Jail.

