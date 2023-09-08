Floyd County officials provide broadband updates, seek funding for expansion

Sep. 7—FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County continues to plan and seek funding for broadband expansion in underserved areas.

Officials offered an update on the county's broadband situation at Tuesday's Floyd County Commissioners meeting.

Nick Creevey, the county's director of building and development, noted several programs available for funding of broadband expansion.

Creevey said the county is trying to spread awareness about the Indiana Connectivity Program, which offers a statewide database that can help connect residents to broadband.

"They submit their information and address to the state, and then ISPs — internet service providers — can bid on those locations to provide service," he said. "The state offers a match of $25,000 for line extensions and $4,800 [per passing amount]."

"So at the county level, we're directing everybody to get in that roadmap. This alerts the state that this is an address that needs service, and it allows our internet service providers to be aware of it and submit to get funds to get service out to these addresses."

Creevey said currently, about 30 Floyd County addresses are in the Indiana Connectivity Program database, but he would like to see more added.

"We know there are much more than that in the county," he said. "We have provided flyers, we've done mailers, we've put stuff on social media trying to drive people into that program.

The program is on its seventh round of funding, which occurs every few months. He expects allocations from the latest round to be announced later this month.

The state's Next Level Connections Broadband Grant program through the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs is another potential funding source. This allows internet service providers to submit applications for broadband projects.

Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said Mainstream and Spectrum are putting together plans for the next phase of the Next Level Connection grant.

Applications for the grant are due Jan. 26. The program will fund projects up to $5 million.

The Next Level Connections funding previously supported a Mainstream Fiber Networks project that connected 2,084 households and 389 businesses in Floyd County to broadband, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.

The grant provided Mainstream with about $2 million to complete the $4.1 million project, and the rest was supported through local matches of more than $1 million from Mainstream and $700,000 from Floyd County

Creevey also noted that Floyd County could receive funding from the federal infrastructure law.

"It's $48 billion across all states — they're expecting around $700 million for Indiana," he said. "State officials will have to create a five-year plan, and then once that is approved, they have a four-year implementation period for that."

Schellenberger noted that the county still has a million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding reserved for broadband. This will help if the county needs to provide a match for the next phase of the Next Level Connections grant.

"So that is to help us fund and execute connections," he said. "We have funds available so we can help bring broadband to the rest of Floyd County. We are very, very proactive here in Floyd County."

To submit your address and information to the Indiana Connectivity program, go to www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp/ or call 833-639-8522.