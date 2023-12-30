Floyd County officials expect more expensive EMS contract

Dec. 29—FLOYD COUNTY — The future of EMS in Floyd County has not yet been determined, but officials say a new contract will come at a higher cost as they seek to improve services.

The Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council discussed the potential costs of a new EMS contract at Thursday's joint meeting.

The commissioners voted in December to issue a request for proposals for an EMS contract. The proposals are due Feb. 1.

The county currently contracts with New Chapel Fire & EMS, an agreement that costs $230,000 a year.

The new contract will include three full-time ambulances and a paramedic response vehicle. New Chapel now provides two full-time ambulances for Floyd County and a third ambulance during peak run hours.

Since the commissioners are still waiting for responses to the RFP, it is unknown what the exact cost of the service will be or how extra costs will be funded.

At Thursday's meeting, Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger asked about the projected increase in costs.

"I've heard some rough numbers thrown out that it may be an additional $500,000 to $750,000 than what we're paying, possibly," he said. "Is that even realistic?"

Floyd County Commissioners Al Knable and Jason Sharp confirmed that those are realistic projections, noting that the cost could be even higher.

"The reality of it is that we're asking for an upgrade with regards to the service capacity in this contract," Knable said. "I'm not saying anything pro or con against our current provider. I'm just saying, we're asking for more. We're asking for somebody to give us more."

"So between that and the inflationary environment we've been in for three years, those numbers are probably very accurate," he said.

Freiberger voiced concerns about facing an increase in costs amid the county's budgetary challenges.

"I think we need to get ahead of this because we're talking about this, but we already know that we've got our backs against the wall with a deficit already," he said. "When are we going to start the discussion about funding for this? Where's that going to come from?"

Knable, the president of the Floyd County Commissioners, said the "time to start talking about funding in regards to [EMS] was yesterday."

"Broadly speaking, you're either talking about cutting services in miniature somewhere or raising more revenue," he said.

He said the county might explore options such as user taxes or subscription fees to increase revenue for EMS, but he does not have specific recommendations at this time for a funding option.

Sharp notes that the funding path is ultimately up to the county council.

"I think that's going to kind of rest at the feet of the county council to determine how and where they're going to get this funding from, but it is an essential service we're going to have to provide for our community."

Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said he feels it is premature to determine cost projections, but he noted the possibility of a "hybrid" option between local fire departments and a private EMS provider.

"It might be a hybrid of some sort to reduce the costs, but we don't know," he said.

Sharp said due to the "lackluster number of paramedics" in Indiana, the goal is to use resources strategically in Floyd County to meet the needs.

The commissioners and the county's EMS advisory board are seeking detailed information from prospective contractors through the RFP process.

"We know what we need as a community from our emergency medical services, but I think it's important that they have a strong financial footing, that they have good relationships with the communities that they have served in the past," Sharp said.

"Those are some of the things that we're looking for, as well as being a training institution or being affiliated with a training institution, which is important because you have to have that training institution certification to put people through classes..."

Knable said the EMS contract "is not going to be a rushed decision." The proposals will first go to the EMS board before the commissioners vote on a new contract.