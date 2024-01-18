Floyd County plans improvements at Old Vincennes Road, Highlander Point

Jan. 17—FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County is preparing for road improvements on Old Vincennes Road near Highlander Point.

Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp offered an update on the project at Tuesday's Floyd County Commissioners meeting. The project will include improvements from Tuscany Drive to Duffy Road.

The project will involve two construction seasons. The first is expected to begin June 1 with utility relocation and drainage improvements from Tuscany Drive to the Jay C gas station. Lopp expects that construction to conclude in September.

The second construction season will take place in June of 2025 from the Jay C gas station to Duffy Road.

Plans for this stretch of Old Vincennes Road include expanding the area from Tuscany Drive to Duffy Road to three lanes and adding a traffic signal at the Schreiber Road intersection, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.

Lopp expects to present more information to the public in February and March.

"We'll have some public meetings just to explain the phasing of the projects," he said.

The construction timeline has been shortened from previous plans, and the county is "trying to compress a larger construction season into two phases," he said.

"It was presented as a project to have [the road] closed from March 1 to November, and that was viewed as being too cumbersome and too much having to close for that entire length of construction season," Lopp said.

The upcoming road improvements are part of a larger project to upgrade Old Vincennes Road that started in 2001. The first phase included updates to the area near Floyd Central High School from Edwardsville Galena Road to Benchmark Drive.

The second phase from 2015 to 2016 involved the removal of a large dip in the roadway and the widening of the roadway from the area around Floyd Central to Kruer Lane.

In addition to the county's plans for Old Vincennes Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation is also considering intersection improvements near Highlander Point.

INDOT is planning upgrades at the intersections of Old Vincennes and Lawrence Banet roads and U.S. 150 to improve the traffic flow, the News and Tribune previously reported.