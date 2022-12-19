Floyd County police increase security around schools as they search for shooting suspect
Floyd County Schools have increased security as police continue to look for a shooting suspect Monday.
Floyd County police officials said the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at home on Brewer Road.
Officials asked the public to help look for Eric Virta, a man they identified as a suspect in the incident.
Police added that schools would not have lockdowns while officers continued their search for Virta, but would have increased security.
Virta is heavily tattooed on his body and face. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and was carrying a rifle. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Police have not provided details about what happened during the shooting.
Authorities said that while Virta isn’t considered an active threat, the community should continue to heighten awareness.
Anyone with information regarding Virta’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Floyd County Schools for a comment but has not received a response.
Police did not provide a photo of Virta.
