Floyd County Police investigating death of 34-year-old woman found unconscious

Police in Floyd County are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman after she was found unconscious on Thursday.

Police said they found Kayla Cherie Gettrost unconscious at a Rome just after 6 a.m.

At this time, investigators are waiting on an examination by the state crime lab, before they determine a cause of death.

“It would not be prudent to speculate about the death of anyone until we have all the facts,” said Jeff Jones, commander of the investigative division. “All deaths are considered to be homicides until there is evidence to indicate otherwise.”

The department says it is continuing to investigate Gettrost’s death.

