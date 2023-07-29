Floyd double murder trial focuses on what suspect said

Jul. 28—NEW ALBANY — The man accused of killing his wife and a bystander at a New Albany gas station last spring asked for a meeting with Indiana State Police just days after the killings.

In a video shown Friday in Floyd Superior Court 1 double murder suspect Cherok Douglass told ISP investigators he "just lost it" and "flipped out" before the fatal shootings of his wife, Brandee Douglass, and bystander Lorin Yelle at the Circle K on Grant Line Road on April 4, 2022.

Douglass is facing two murder charges, along with other felonies.

After the shootings Douglass led police on a pursuit to Charlestown Road, where he's accused of taking Onion Restaurant and Tea House owner Winnie Wen at gunpoint, then running her over, resulting in a felony robbery charge.

He's also accused of trying to ram a vehicle into Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Sarah James, resulting in an attempted murder charge.

Police shot Douglass and arrested him in the parking lot of the Onion Restaurant and Tea House.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon are representing the state in the case.

Floyd County's Chief Public Defender Matt Lorch along with Deputy Public Defender Bart McMahon are representing Douglass.

"I'm pretty sure I shot my wife...and somebody else," Douglass told police in the meeting he requested.

Douglass told investigators he remembers "bits and pieces" of those moments.

He said he was under the influence of drugs at the time and was concerned about issues he believed were present in his marriage.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Detective Chris Tucker asked Douglass about what happened when he got to the Onion Tea House and Restaurant.

"I went inside and got keys from the lady, tried to drive the SUV, I got shot, I remember that," Douglass said.

Tucker testified about what transpired after the video was shown.

Lane asked Tucker if it was common for someone who'd committed a crime to say they don't remember what happened.

Tucker said that often suspects will say they remember what led up to a crime and what happened after but not what happened while the alleged crime was being committed.

Lane also asked Tucker if ISP found any connection between Yelle and Douglass. Tucker said ISP found no connection between the suspect and Yelle.

On cross-examination McMahon questioned Tucker for the defense.

"After watching the interview would you agree that Mr. Douglass never said anyone else was responsible for the crimes?" McMahon said.

Tucker agreed.

"After the shooting did you walk away believing he admitted to shooting both Brandee and Mr. Yelle (and taking a car from Wen)?" McMahon said.

Tucker confirmed he did.

ISP Trooper David Barclay's body-worn camera video from the incident was also shown to the jury by the prosecution.

It contained footage from the crime scene at the Onion Restaurant and Tea House while police arrested Douglass and two interviews the defendant had with ISP detectives later that day.

Stigdon asked Barclay what he was assigned to do following Douglass' arrest.

Barclay said he accompanied Douglass to the hospital and was present for his two interviews with Indiana State Police detectives, and that those interviews were captured on his body worn camera.

Lorch referenced Douglass' arrest, caught on Barclay's body worn camera, during cross-examination.

"Other than what you heard on the radio traffic you don't know what transpired before?" Lorch said.

"That is correct," Barclay said in response.

Lorch also asked if Barclay heard anyone inform Douglass of his Fifth Amendment rights at the scene of the arrest.

Barclay said he did not.

ISP Detective Matt Busick testified about the two recordings of police speaking with Douglass at University of Louisville Hospital on the day of the killings.

The videos were also shown in court Friday. The first was about 20 minutes long and the second, from later that day, was about 30 minutes long. Investigators are seen asking Douglass questions about what happened that day.

Afterward Busick said he interviewed Douglass twice that day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

Lane asked him how much information he had about the shootings at first.

Busick said that at first the information was limited, but by the time the second interview was conducted in the afternoon he had more.

On cross-examination McMahon asked about Douglass' medical condition during the hospital interviews.

The suspect was in the hospital because he was shot by police before his arrest.

"At any time did you wonder if he was lucid enough to have a conversation? " McMahon said.

Busick said that it seemed like Douglass could have a conversation.

"At any time did he seem like he was nodding off, in and out?" McMahon said.

"No, I think he was avoiding our questions and conversation," Busick said.

Court is set to resume at 9 a.m. Monday.