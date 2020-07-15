Floyd Family’s Lawsuit Takes Aim at Union Boss, Exposes ‘Warrior-Like’ Cop Culture

The family of George Floyd is suing the city of Minneapolis and the four officers involved in the unarmed 46-year-old’s death, in which his final pleas of “I can’t breathe” became a national rallying cry.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota alleges that the city and the Minneapolis cops involved in the May 25 death “deprived” Floyd of “his clearly established rights as secured by the Fourth and Fourteen Amendments.”

It also alleges the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of providing and permitting “warrior-style” training and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force and racism to flourish within law enforcement.

Seeking unspecified damages, the suit also asks for the appointment of a “receiver”—or similar authority—to ensure that the city of Minneapolis properly trains and supervises police officers.

“This is the tipping point for policing in America,” Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney representing Floyd’s family, said in a Wednesday press conference announcing the lawsuit. “This is a crisis in Black America, a public health crisis.”

He said the lawsuit seeks to set a precedent “that makes it financially prohibitive for police to wrongfully kill marginalized people, especially Black people, in the future.”

The lawsuit notes other cases of excessive force involving the Minneapolis P.D., alleging that there was a culture of training officers to use deadly force in non-deadly situations. It alleges that Minneapolis Police Officers Federation President Bob Kroll “has further encouraged officers to behave aggressively, stating that MPD officers who do not receive citizen complaints are ‘low-level slugs’ who ‘[don’t] get out and investigate anything. And that’s not what we’re paying our officers to do.’”

“We are going to have an important conversation that continues based on this lawsuit,” Crump said Wednesday. “It was not just the knee of Officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd's neck... it was the knee of the entire Minneapolis Police Department.”

The lawsuit is the latest legal battle against the four officers involved in a death that galvanized the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide.

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin—the cop who held his knee on George Floyd’s neck while Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and begged for his mother—is facing several charges including second-degree murder. The three other former officers —Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

Minneapolis PD Trained Officers to Use the Neck Restraint That Killed George Floyd: Docs

All four were fired after graphic footage of the arrest emerged. Floyd’s death also ignited calls for the scandal-plagued Minneapolis P.D. to be replaced with a public safety department—a decision backed by a majority of local city council members.

Prosecutors allege that Lane and Kueng initially responded to a 911 call at 8:08 p.m. on May 25 about Floyd attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a Cup Foods.

When the two rookies, who had been full-time officers for less than a week, found Floyd outside in his car, along with two passengers, they asked him to get out. The criminal complaint said Lane then pointed a gun at Floyd and ordered him to show his hands. When Floyd put his hands on the steering wheel, Lane put his gun away and pulled the 46-year-old out of the car.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before,” Floyd told Lane when he drew his gun, according to a transcript from Lane’s body camera footage revealed in a July 7 motion to dismiss the charges against Lane.

In the bodycam footage viewed by FOX9 on Wednesday, there was a moment during the arrest when the situation seemed under control and the 46-year-old was handcuffed sitting against a wall.

“After he was securely handcuffed, Mr. Floyd remained calm and complied with each of the officers’ commands as directed, including sitting down against a wall and walking with the officers across the street without incident,” the Floyd family’s lawsuit states.