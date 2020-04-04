Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, arrested for alleged aggravated assault

Singer and social media celebrity Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather, was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

Image: Iyanna Mayweather in a 2018 Twitter photo. (via Twitter) More

Mayweather, 19, was taken to a jail in Harris County, Texas, around 1:30 a.m. after a 25-year-old woman was stabbed and hospitalized, said Capt. Jonathan Zitzmann of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery, he said.

An altercation between Mayweather, rapper NBA Youngboy and a woman named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs turned violent Friday night, prompting law enforcement to show up at the rapper's home and arrest Mayweather, according to TMZ, which first reported the arrest.

Zitzmann said police arrived at the scene after emergency medical staff responded to a 911 call shortly before 7 p.m. The medical staff that helped the injured woman contacted police and alerted them to the possible altercation.

NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, and Mayweather used to be in a relationship. Jacobs has a child with the rapper, according to TMZ.

"I can confirm that one of the witnesses interviewed by police at the scene is named Kentrell," Zitzmann said.

Mayweather was released from jail on $30,000 bond, online records show. Her next court date is scheduled for Monday.