Floyd protests and Trump's response gave Washington a week it won't soon forget

WASHINGTON — It became clear during the late night hours of Monday, June 1, that there was something different about the demonstrations of the police killing of an African-American man than the ones that had taken place in recent years. A group of protesters breached the barricades that stood between the White House and Lafayette Park, leading to an hours-long standoff just outside the West Wing. Enraged protesters battled Secret Service agents dressed black riot gear and carrying plastic shields, a scene that few Americans had ever witnessed in this nation, much less at the president’s doorstep.

After midnight, the crowd managed to pull two officers off the line, dragging them into the park, fists flying. The wild spectacle of street fighting steps from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. was just as unprecedented as what was transpiring inside the White House, where the president was informed of the chaos and, out of a concern for his safety, he and his family were led into a fortified underground bunker.

Firing pepper spray, swinging batons and shouting “get the f*** out of the park,” federal agents were eventually able to turn back the demonstrators.

But that startling, surreal clash would not be the last in Washington spurred by the killing of George Floyd. Once the crowds were cleared from Lafayette Park, fortifications were hardened and National Guard reinforcements with riot shields joined the line of defense walling off the park. Crowds of protesters surged into the city on Saturday and Sunday, lighting fires after dark and tearing through multiple stores. The violence mainly focused in the downtown business district, but there were pockets of looting that spread to residential neighborhoods, leading D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to order an 11 p.m. curfew on Sunday.

Protests over the murder of George Floyd near the White House last Sunday. (Evelyn Hockstein for the Washington Post via Getty Images) More

By Monday, troops patrolled the streets along with heavily armed officers from the alphabet soup of federal agencies; ATF, DEA, FBI, SORT teams from the BOP, etc. The nation’s capital, it seemed, was a city under siege.

As it became clear that the protesters chanting “Black lives matter!” and “No justice! No peace!” would not, to paraphrase the president’s early prediction for the coronavirus pandemic, “magically disappear,” Browser on Monday moved up the curfew four hours earlier, to 7 p.m.

Twenty minutes before that hour arrived on Monday night, with the president still due to deliver remarks on the protests from the White House Rose Garden, a series of loud crashes ripped through Lafayette Park. Flash-bang grenades fired by the U.S. Park Police paved the way for a phalanx of officers on horseback and others on foot dressed in black riot gear.

“Move! Move! Move!” they barked in military unison at the hundreds of protesters gathered within shouting distance of the White House. With National Guard helicopters hovering overhead, demonstrators bolted as the officers descended upon them, some hurling insults as they were chased.

D.C. National Guard vehicles are used to block 16th Street near Lafayette Park and the White House on Wednesday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) More

Volleys of rubber bullets and tear gas canisters hit the crowd. Yellow-and-white clouds billowed in the center of the street as the protesters scrambled away. Roughly 15 minutes later, with stinging fumes still wafting through the air, Trump had delivered his brief statement, stepped out of the White House and strode through the park for a photo op at St. John’s Church, which had been set on fire during the chaos on Sunday night. Trump was accompanied by an entourage that included Attorney General William Barr, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and his daughter, Ivanka, who reached into her $1,540 purse and handed him a Bible. As sirens wailed and cameras clicked, Trump held the holy book aloft and pumped it in the air.