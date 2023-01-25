Floyd Sheriff's Department remembers fallen officer

Jan. 24—FLOYD COUNTY — On the anniversary of his death, Floyd County officers took time to remember Deputy Daniel Mayfield for giving his life in the line of duty on Jan. 24, 1926.

Even though no one on the current county police force knew Mayfield, they recognized his sacrifice Tuesday. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office posted about Mayfield on its website and social media.

Around 4 a.m. on that January day, Mayfield and several other officers encountered suspects in a bank robbery that had happened in New Albany. The officers chased the suspects to a bridge on Falling Run Creek and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, Deputy Mayfield, 59, was shot and killed. One suspect also died during the shootout, but of the remaining five none was brought to trial for the murder of Mayfield.

"Every officer puts their lives at risk when they walk out that door, not knowing if they'll come back at the end of their watch," said Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush.

Mayfield was survived by his wife, daughter and two sons. He has grandchildren who are still in Floyd County, some of whom have worked in the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has experienced one other line-of-duty death in addition to Mayfield. The other was Frank Denzinger. He gave his life on June 18, 2007 while answering a domestic dispute call. He was gunned down after exiting his car.

"Frank was just a big part of our department and the heart of our department," said Jeff Firkins, chief deputy of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office. "We remember him frequently... the sacrifice that he made, his family made for giving back to the community and he's definitely a big part of this department still."

On the anniversary of Denzinger's death, the Sheriff's Department does a similar memorial post on its website and social media.

Denzinger is survived by siblings and other extended family.

"It was very tragic...what took place," Bush said. "They lost a good man (Denzinger), a husband, a father, a fellow employee. We will always remember his sacrifice along with Daniel Mayfield... they did give the ultimate sacrifice and that's always very tragic."