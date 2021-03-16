Floyds Knobs couple arrested for manufacturing meth
Mar. 15—FLOYD COUNTY — Troopers with the Sellersburg Post All Crimes Policing Squad (ACP) recently arrested a Floyds Knobs couple on multiple drug-related charges.
Trooper Brandon Farias began an investigation in February after learning about possible drug activity at the residence located at 5009 East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs. Troopers used information gathered in that investigation and requested a search warrant for the home.
Friday, the ACP team and Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement officers served the warrant.
During the search, troopers located an AR-style pistol with an obliterated serial number, a red-phosphorus methamphetamine lab, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, other controlled substances, and about 2.85 pounds of marijuana. Troopers also learned that children resided in the house.
As a result of the investigation, Troopers arrested the following:
Joshua Mitchell Croft, 44, Floyds Knobs:
Neglect of a Dependent x 2- Level 6 Felony
Manufacturing Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 2 Felony
Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony
Possession of Drug Precursors- Level 6 Felony
Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon- Level 5 Felony
Possession of a Firearm with an altered serial number- Level 5 Felony
Dealing in Marijuana Prior- Level 6 Felony
Possession of Marijuana Prior- Level 6 Felony
Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Possession of Paraphernalia- Class A Misdemeanor
April Louise Gibson, 32, Floyds Knobs:
Neglect of a Dependent x 2- Level 6 Felony
Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Level 6 Felony
Possession of Paraphernalia- Class B Misdemeanor
Both Croft and Gibson were incarcerated at the Floyd County Jail without further incident. — Information provided