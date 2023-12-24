Flu cases in Delaware are on the rise. Exactly how long is someone contagious?

It's virus season. Along with the excitement of the holidays, as people crowd malls and stores, dine in restaurants and enjoy time with their family and friends, there is also the increase in respiratory illnesses caused by highly contagious pathogens like the influenza virus.

Delaware's public health data reveals a 63.3% increase in flu cases in the state between Nov. 26 and Dec. 16.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu viruses are spread through tiny droplets expelled when infected individuals cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of nearby individuals. Additionally, there is a possibility of getting sick by touching something with the flu virus on it and then transferring it to your mouth, nose, or eyes, although this is less likely.

Taking simple steps such as avoiding sick individuals, covering coughs and sneezes, and regularly washing hands can help slow down the spread of germs. Understanding how a virus spreads is also important.

How long are people contagious?

Experts say the flu is transmissible from one to four days after exposure. It is possible to spread the flu before realizing you are sick. People are most contagious in the first three or four days after their illness begins and remain infectious for five to seven days after the onset of symptoms.

Children and individuals with compromised immune systems may continue to spread the virus for an extended period. The virus can be transmitted until symptoms have completely resolved.

COVID-19 versus the flu: Know the symptoms

The flu and COVID-19 share several common symptoms, including chills, sore throat, body aches, headaches and fatigue. Here's a comparison of the symptoms to help distinguish between the two viruses:

Infection by either the flu or COVID-19 can weaken your immune system and make you more susceptible to other diseases. To protect yourself from the flu, it is recommended that you get an annual flu vaccine. The vaccine is safe for everyone who is six months and older. To find your nearest flu vaccine center, visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/fight-the-flu.

Cases of COVID-19 are rising in the Midwest and mid-Atlantic. Free at-home tests are available from the Centers for Disease Control.

