Flu cases spike, spread faster across SC, new report shows. These counties have been hit hardest

Influenza season has accelerated in South Carolina, with virus activity now widespread in 20 counties, a new health report shows.

There were 2,283 lab-confirmed flu tests reported the week of Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, the latest data available, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That’s a sizable jump from the 1,691 lab-confirmed flu tests reported the prior week and the 1,457 tests reported two weeks earlier.

There have been 10,042 lab-confirmed tests so far this flu season.

The latest data shows that statewide, 7.3% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness, which is more than double the state’s 3.2% baseline — the flu-like illness activity level overall was high, DHEC says.

Also for the week of Nov. 26, there were 155 flu-associated hospitalizations reported by 54 hospitals, up from 92 hospitalizations the prior week. There have been 521 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season.

There was one flu-related death reported in the state for the week of Nov. 26. There have been six flu-related deaths in the state so far this season.

SC counties with the most flu

There are currently 20 counties with flu levels above the state baseline.

Oconee



Pickens



Anderson



Greenville



Spartanburg



Laurens



Newberry



Lexington



Orangeburg



Colleton



Charleston



Jasper



York



Chesterfield



Kershaw



Richland



Darlington



Dillon



Florence



Horry





SC flu season and vaccines

The flu season typically begins in October, but peak activity usually starts in December and lasts through February. However, last year South Carolina had an abnormally intense flu season, kicking off with far more cases in October than usual.

For instance, by the week of Nov. 26 last year, there had been a total of 36,562 lab-confirmed tests — more than 3.6 times the total confirmed tests so far this year, DHEC data shows. Also statewide, 8.2% of patient visits to healthcare providers were for flu-like illness that week in 2022.

Flu vaccine

Flu vaccines are strongly recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions, such as people with specific allergies and children younger than 6 months of age. Vaccines are available at offices of healthcare providers and many pharmacies, including national chains.

To find a flu vaccine near you in South Carolina, click here.