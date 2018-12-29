Flu cases surge: Here's what you need to know to stay healthy

After last year's most deadly flu season in decades — when fatalities rose to more than 80,000 Americans — health officials are carefully bracing for this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that flu activity from the 2018-2019 season is climbing in the United States. Nationally, 11 children have died this season so far of flu-associated illness. Four flu-related pediatric deaths were reported to the CDC during the week ending Dec. 22.

Nine states are experiencing high flu activity — Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Carolina, according to numbers for the week ending Dec. 22. That’s an increase from the previous week, when Colorado and Georgia saw high flu activity, the CDC reported.

"It’s a little hard to tell this early on how bad of a flu season it’s going to be because it’s usually late January or early February when we reach the peak for the flu," said Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "Before that, it’s a little hard to tell. We don’t know what it’s going to be like the rest of the flu season."

Influenza A viruses have been seeing the strongest influence in America since the beginning of October, the CDC said, although influenza B viruses are circulating, too.

Here's what you need to know about the flu:

Is it too late to get a flu shot?

No, it's not too late.

"We still are encouraging people to get their flu vaccinations," Wheaton said. "It’s still relatively early in the flu season and there’s a good chance of an uptick in terms of flu activity in January and February."

The flu shot reduces the likelihood of contracting the virus. For those who still get the flu even after having been vaccinated, it has been shown to reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

What are the symptoms of the flu?

The flu is different from a cold. Symptoms often come on suddenly and people report feeling some or all of all of the following symptoms, according to the CDC:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Diarrhea and vomiting

How long is the flu contagious?

The CDC reports that people with the flu are most contagious within three to four days after they begin to feel sick. Some people can be contagious up to a full day before they become symptomatic and up to a full week afterward.

Some people, especially those with weak immune systems, might be able to infect others with flu viruses for an even longer time.

How can I keep myself healthy during flu season?

"The big thing is that we’re still urging people to get vaccinated," Wheaton said. "We don’t want people to think it’s too late. ... You can still get vaccinated and hopefully prevent yourself or your children from getting influenza."

In addition, Wheaton suggests:

Avoiding close contact with people who are ill

Washing your hands often to reduce the spread of germs

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze

Washing your hands frequently with soap or water

Avoiding touching your hands to your eyes, nose and mouth

Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that could be contaminated with germs

Staying home from work or school if you are sick to avoid spreading the flu to others

Seeing a doctor quickly after becoming ill for prescription antiviral drugs that can reduce the severity and duration of the illness.

"If you have flu-like illness, the CDC says you should stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever has gone down except to get medical care," he said.

Vaccines are especially important for people who are at increased risk for the flu, which includes children and adults ages 65 or older, people with underlying medical conditions and pregnant women, he said.

