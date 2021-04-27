Flub or strategy? Fort Worth police list wrong candidates on mailer endorsing incumbent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Ranker
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association has traveled back in time in its endorsement of incumbent council member Jungus Jordan, sending a campaign mailer that listed opponents from the 2019 and 2017 races instead of this year.

The association sent a mailer this week to voters in City Council District 6 that featured a large photo of Jordan below a green banner noting its endorsement. But four of the five people the police association listed as Jordan’s opponents haven’t been on a ballot in two to four years.

Only Jared Williams, a nonprofit leader and science educator, is correctly listed as running for District 6 this year. Tiesa Leggett, vice president of advocacy at the North Texas Commission, is left off the mailer entirely.

Darly R. Davis Jr., the first name on the mailer under Jordan, ran in 2019 with Rod Smith. Paul E. Hicks and Nicholas St. John ran in 2017.

“We have researched your candidates for Fort Worth City Council and share our findings with you here,” a line at the top of the mailer reads.

Manny Ramirez, president of the Police Officers Association, said the flub was not from a lack of research but a simple mistake, saying “the vendor got the wrong copy.” Rameriz blamed the confusion on having to keep track of a historic number of candidates running for Fort Worth mayor, council and school board as well as the Tarrant Regional Water District.

“It definitely wasn’t any kind of strategy or core underlying motive,” Ramirez told the Star-Telegram.

Jordan, who was first elected in 2005 and is the longest serving council member, did not return a call for comment. Leggett and Williams also did not return calls, but both posted about the flyer on social media.

Leggett, in a Facebook post Monday, said she believed the mailer was intentionally deceptive and meant to undermine her campaign. She called it “another example of showing our community that Black women’s voices don’t matter.”

“Omitting me was a way to mute me BUT I AM HERE,” she wrote. “This flyer speaks volumes about the exclusionary climate of our community.”

On Twitter, Williams said he was worried voters would be confused by the mailer.

“I’m shocked that they are unable to know who’s actually running for #FWDistrict6,” he wrote.

Ramirez said the association spoke to the vendor and would be correcting the error.

“Ultimately we’re responsible for the products we put out, so this is on me,” he said.

Though about 60% of Fort Worth’s police force live outside of the city limit, the officers association is an influencial group that routinely makes endorsements and campaign contributions.

In the race for mayor, the Fort Worth Police Officers’ Association endorsed Mattie Parker, who was the chief of staff for the council for five years. In other council races, the association endorsed incumbents or candidates associated with current council members.

District 2: Carlos Flores, incumbent

District 3: Michael Crain, council member Brian Byrd’s district direct. Byrd is running for mayor

District 4: Cary Moon, incumbent

District 5: Gyna Bivens, incumbent

District 7: Leonard Firestone, endorsed by multiple previous District 7 council members including retiring Councilman Dennis Shingleton.

Distinct 8: Kelly Allen Gray, incumbent.

District 9: No endorsement

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It can never be replaced.’ What it takes to save a 190-year-old tree in North Texas

    “Don’t give up and refuse to accept the antiquated argument that what you are trying to save is ‘just a tree.”

  • Interior to restore tribal lands and management

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has issued an order to reverse several steps taken by the Trump administration involving jurisdiction over trust applications for tribal land, the Interior Department announced Tuesday.Why it matters: The reversal allows tribes to have more ownership and management of the lands, as it moves jurisdiction over tribal land in federal trust from Interior headquarters to regional Bureau of Indian Affairs directors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: The policy targeted in the announcement is a process that allows the Interior to hold ownership of land for a tribe or individual tribe members. Placing tribal lands in federal trust enables Natives to re-acquire historic land.Under Trump, the Interior shifted jurisdiction of these decisions to department headquarters. An Interior official said Monday 75,000 acres of land were placed into trust for tribes under the Trump administration, compared to 560,000 acres under Obama, per Reuters.Haaland's order returns jurisdiction to regional Bureau of Indian Affairs directors and revokes three other Trump-era Interior opinions that "created an unduly burdensome process" for tribes seeking to place land into trust.What they're saying: "At Interior, we have an obligation to work with Tribes to protect their lands and ensure that each Tribe has a homeland where its citizens can live together and lead safe and fulfilling lives," Haaland said in a statement. "The patchwork of landholdings within existing reservation boundaries can make it difficult to develop coherent law enforcement and regulatory policies on reservations, restricting the ability to sustain community and economic development," noted Bryan Newland, principal deputy assistant secretary overseeing Indian affairs."Our actions today will help us meet that obligation and will help empower Tribes to determine how their lands are used — from conservation to economic development projects," Haaland said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Donald Trump’s portrait replaces Barack Obama’s at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

    Museum director Kim Sajet says there’s no moral test to be in the Portrait Gallery, ‘otherwise, nobody would be there’

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Anger as Florida becomes latest state to reduce voting access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • ‘Crime against humanity’: Human rights experts issue damning report on police killings of Black Americans

    International commissioners find ‘alarming, national pattern of disproportionate use of deadly force’ in US

  • Man ‘recklessly displayed’ handgun, fatally shot other man in Grand Prairie, police say

    The suspect was arrested on a charge of manslaughter, police said.

  • Andrew Brown Jr died after police ‘kill shot to the back of the head’, lawyer says

    Lawyers for the family of Andrew Brown Jr say he was shot five times by the police, including a fatal fifth shot to the head

  • An independent autopsy found Andrew Brown died from being shot in the back of the head, his family says

    Attorney Ben Crump said at a press conference on Tuesday that Andrew Brown was hit with a "kill shot to the back of the head."

  • Newsom blasts ‘right-wing power grab’ after recall petition secures enough signatures for vote

    It comes just days after reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner officially announced her run for governor

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • FBI will investigate police killing of Andrew Brown

    It’s the latest example of aggressive federal civil rights enforcement under the Biden administration

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury