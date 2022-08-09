Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC): When Will It Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Fluence Corporation Limited's (ASX:FLC) future prospects. Fluence Corporation Limited provides water and wastewater treatment, and reuse solutions for the municipal, commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The AU$143m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$8.8m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Fluence's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Fluence is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Machinery analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$1.4m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 80% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Fluence's upcoming projects, however, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Fluence currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

