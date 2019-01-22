Should Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s (VIE:FLU) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we are going to look at Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:FLU) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Flughafen Wien:

0.12 = €191m ÷ (€2.1b – €305m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Flughafen Wien has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Flughafen Wien’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Flughafen Wien’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.8% average in the Infrastructure industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Flughafen Wien compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Flughafen Wien currently has an ROCE of 12%, compared to its ROCE of 8.2% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Flughafen Wien.

Flughafen Wien’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Flughafen Wien has total liabilities of €305m and total assets of €2.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.