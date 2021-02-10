Fluidigm: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) _ Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $44.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $53 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $138.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Fluidigm said it expects revenue in the range of $30 million to $33 million.

Fluidigm shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.09, a climb of 91% in the last 12 months.

