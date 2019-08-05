Fluidigm is Running in Place, but Expects to Break Out in 2020

Well, that was rough. Shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) dropped 33.7% the day the laboratory equipment developer announced second-quarter and first-half 2019 operating results.

The crushing defeat came at the hands of Wall Street expecting growth that has yet to materialize. The shocking decline might have been influenced by the stock's impressive year-to-date performance following its appearance on Mad Money's Lighting Round segment, but Q2 operating results and Q3 guidance were disappointing nonetheless.

Management was blunt about the disappointing results, but also struck an optimistic tone about the trajectory of the business on the second-quarter earnings conference call. While the business appears to be running in place today, Fluidigm expects to turn a corner in 2020. Should investors believe that?

By the Numbers

It can be difficult for a company selling machines to reach the scale necessary to enable profitable operations. From 3D printers to DNA sequencers, the business model of selling hardware revolves around selling the chemical reagents needed to run the machines, called consumables. Selling one instrument brings in one chunk of revenue for the hardware, but creates the opportunity to pull in a high-margin, recurring revenue stream of consumables over the machine's life.

Fluidigm has sold niche laboratory equipment for years built on its expertise in microfluidics and single-cell analysis, which enable a wide range of experimental techniques that are only just now taking off, thanks to the rise of immuno-oncology and cell-based medicines. While investors and Wall Street expected the business to be growing at a more impressive clip by now thanks to the company's newest platform of mass cytometry machines, that's been weighed down by weakness from its legacy machines. In short, Fluidigm is caught between its past and future.

That struggle certainly showed up in first-half 2019 operating results. The business has grown revenue and gross profit at a healthy clip, but the gains have been more than offset by increases in operating expenses. That's left the business with a growing top line and deepening losses.

Metric First Half 2019 First Half 2018 Change (YoY) Revenue $58.3 million $51.7 million 13% Gross profit $32.3 million $27.0 million 20% Operating expenses $61.2 million $52.4 million 17% Operating income ($28.8 million) ($25.4 million) N/A Interest expense $3.2 million $5.8 million (45%) Net loss ($39.2 million) ($29.5 million) N/A

The sharp increase in net loss was almost entirely driven by a $9 million charge on the early extinguishment of debt, which also dropped Q2 interest expense to just $491,000. Management wisely took advantage of a soaring stock price to retire $150 million in convertible debt around the time of the first-quarter 2019 operating results announcement. Shares may have given up all of the gains since then, but a healthier balance sheet will be more permanent.

That said, the overall trends don't look good, but management said the first-half 2019 operating results simply tell a story of a business in transition. Fluidigm is increasing its investment in research and development as well as selling, marketing, and administrative expenses to modernize its legacy base of microfluidics instruments (the portfolio weighing on the business) and pounce on the opportunity in mass cytometry machines (the portfolio with solid growth opportunities).

Investors are right to remain cautious, but a deeper look at metrics that don't appear on the income statement does show a path out of the current rut. If Fluidigm is going to successfully break out in 2020 as management expects, then a few things need to happen.