Is Fluor a Buy?

Investors buy a stock for many reasons, and if you could put a group of its shareholders in a room, there's likely to be no end to the discussion as to why each individual investor bought the stock. Such a consideration springs to mind when thinking about prospects in 2019 for engineering and construction company Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR). Is the stock a turnaround story? A cyclical play on a long-term recovery in heavy-industries capital spending? A stock to be avoided on fears of a global slowdown? Let's look at the case for and against the stock.

The case for buying Fluor stock

There are two key arguments in favor of the stock.

The first sees Fluor, and other companies such as Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), as being in the very early innings of a multiyear recovery in capital spending in heavy industries such as energy, chemicals, mining, and infrastructure. It's a viewpoint that sees the slowdown in 2015-2017 as creating stored-up demand that will be met over time. Throw in the possibility of an infrastructure spending bill, and Fluor has plenty of upside potential.

In support of these points, you can see in the chart below that Fluor has been winning new awards this year -- notably in its mining, industrial, infrastructure & power segment.

Data source: Fluor Corporation presentations.

Consequently, Fluor's backlog is rising again, and this bodes well for the company in 2019.

Data source: Fluor Corporation presentations. Chart by author.

The second argument highlights the fact that Fluor's stock has been sold off partly as a consequence of underperforming with contract execution in 2018 rather than purely due to its end markets. Issues relating to a downstream project in Europe and a gas-fired power plant in Florida led to the company's full-year EPS guidance being slashed from a range of $3.10 to $4.50 at the start of the year to $1.80 to $1.90 by the time of the third-quarter earnings.

The idea is that Fluor's stock has been overly discounted due to execution issues that the company can put behind it in 2019. Indeed, analysts are expecting the company's EPS to recover to $3.08 in 2019 from $1.85 in 2018. This is a forward estimate that makes the stock look cheap on a historical basis.