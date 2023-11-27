Flurries Dust Erie as Areas Around Great Lakes Brace for Heavy Snow

Snow fell on parts of Pennsylvania as the Great Lakes region braced for a major lake-effect snowstorm on Monday, November 27.

The NWS predicted snow could accumulate over 2 feet in parts of the region by Thursday.

Video taken by @MattMillerPGH shows snow swirling in Erie on Monday, where a lake-effect snow warning was in place into Wednesday. The NWS forecast between 10 and 20 inches of snow accumulation and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Credit: @MattMillerPGH via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]