Flurries end with cold temps tonight; Sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday

Tonight, we’ll trade our snow flurries for calming skies as an area of high pressure builds in. It will take some time for the snow flurries to completely go away, but the lowlands should be first with the mountains followed shortly after, both of which should end before midnight. If you have plans to travel tonight, give yourself an extra few minutes with the potential of freezing on the roads tonight as overnight lows drop into the 20s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with the chance for some sunshine. High pressure will build in briefly on Sunday, allowing for a mix of sun and clouds. We do end off the weekend mostly dry as temperatures reach back near 50 degrees. Clouds look to build Sunday night, arriving to the chance for some early morning showers on Monday.

Monday will be a hit or miss kind of day as we return once again with the chance for a stray shower or two. Doesn’t look to be washout and the best chances look to be during the morning hours with a few afternoon breaks. Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday as they reach the 50s.

Tuesday continues the unsettled pattern as a warm front lifts off to the northeast. This front will rocket our afternoon highs into the 60s by dinnertime under mostly cloudy skies. The chance for showers will be around in the morning and afternoon so keep the umbrellas on standby.

Wednesday into Thursday we are keeping an eye on a cold front arriving into West Virginia and Virginia. Some fine tuning is needed with this system, but the best chances look on Wednesday. As it does, widespread showers and gusty winds look to be a good bet along with the chance for a storm or two. You can expect a warm day as well on Wednesday with temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday will not be the best start with cold weather, temperatures in the 20s, and wet roads looking likely from yesterday’s cold front. Any chances for showers look to exit by the morning hours, leaving us with a dry second half and clearing skies. With enough luck, we’ll see temperatures rocket back into the 40s.

Friday will be a decent start as long as you don’t mind the cold temperatures in the 20s. A mix of sun and clouds to start the morning so commutes to work will be in good shape. As we head into the late evening and overnight, keeping an eye on the chance for increased clouds and the chance of showers for our southern counties.

In your extended forecast, we look ahead to next weekend where the chance for some showers will be around. Definitely doesn’t look to be a washout by any means but having at least a rain jacket will help. A mix of a weekend as well for temperatures as they bobble back and forth between the 50s and 40s.

TONIGHT

Snow flurries fade. Cold overnight/freeze. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny to mostly sunny. Dry day. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for stray shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Chance for showers. Warming up. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Cold front crosses. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Chance for shower early. Calm PM. Cooler. Highs in the 40s

FRIDAY

Partly sunny start. Chance for rain overnight. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Chance for rain. Plenty of breaks. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain again. Still plenty of breaks. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice start to the week. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Clouds build. Highs in the 50s.

