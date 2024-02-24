Flurries hit Greater Cincinnati Saturday morning; sunnier skies ahead for rest of weekend

Snow flurries arrived in Greater Cincinnati Saturday morning and are expected to last until noon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

People in various parts of Greater Cincinnati may have awoken to a light dusting of snow outside their homes and atop their vehicles as flurries continue to shower the region Saturday morning.

Despite mild temperatures in the earlier parts of the week, another cold front is meandering its way through southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington said in its forecast Friday that snow of the less than an inch was possible late Friday night into Saturday morning. That has seemingly come to fruition as flurries have persisted through Saturday morning and are expected to last until noon.

A hazardous weather outlook that was in place Friday for most of Greater Cincinnati has been lifted everywhere with the exceptions of Warren and Clermont counties.

Snowfall amounts have yet to be reported by the National Weather Service.

[8:10 AM] Despite the 60s and maybe even 70s expected early this upcoming week, mother nature is doing its best to remind us that it's still winter. Current wind chills are in the upper single digits and teens. pic.twitter.com/ZBHvS135U9 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 24, 2024

While chilly temperatures and cloudy skies will linger Saturday morning, the rest of the day will be seasonably cool, with daytime highs in the high 30s.

Dry weather and partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night through Monday. But then rain, a few thunderstorms, and strong winds are predicted to return late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Chances of rain continue Wednesday and Thursday as the cold front pushes through, though timing and impacts remain uncertain.

Above-normal temperatures are likely to prevail through the period as we come to the end of meteorological winter. Temperatures will rise to the 50s on Sunday and are forecast to reach the 60s by Monday.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Saturday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of flurries between 11 a.m. and noon. Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Mostly clear in the evening, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Mostly clear in the evening, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

The evening will have a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of rain before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening. Low around 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 1 p.m.. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

The evening will have a chance of rain before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Partly cloudy in the evening, with a low around 29.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: Flurries, light snow arrive; warmer weekend ahead