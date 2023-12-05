Flurries, 'wintery mix' could be in the forecast for Louisville this week

A wintry mix could be on the way for Louisville during the week and into the weekend, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Starting Wednesday, there is a "non-zero" chance of some sprinkles or flurries during the first morning hours, due to near-freezing wet-bulb temperatures at the surface, meteorologists said. Chances for frozen precipitation return Sunday night, as cold air chasing the moisture from weekend rain could result in a brief mix as temperatures drop into the 30s.

"The heaviest precipitation and best chance of thunder are expected Saturday night." meteorologists from the service said in a statement. "Still looking at the possibility of winter precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning but will have to wait for better model agreement for specific details."

What's the weather forecast for Louisville?

Here's a look at the weather this week in Louisville, Kentucky:

Tuesday: High of 49 degrees, low of 36 degrees. A few showers expected. It will feel like 44 degrees.

Wednesday: High of 44 degrees, low of 33 degrees. Chilly day expected. It will feel like 42 degrees. There is a non-zero chance of some sprinkles or flurries during the first morning hours but by the afternoon and evening, it should dry, according to the NWS.

Thursday: High of 56 degrees, low of 44 degrees. Warmer with plenty of sun expected. It will feel like 52 degrees.

Friday: High of 60 degrees, low of 53 degrees. Mostly cloudy day expected. It will feel like 56 degrees.

Saturday: High of 62 degrees, low of 46 degrees. Rainy day expected. It will feel like 54 degrees.

Sunday: High of 50 degrees, low of 34 degrees. Rain expected to continue. It will feel like 41 degrees. The NWS is still looking at the possibility of wintery precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning, but meteorologist will provide specific details when they have a better model.

National Weather Service Louisville discussion

Tuesday, flow coming off Lake Michigan will add to the moisture, supporting a chance of sprinkles or some spotty light rain — especially east of I-65, according to the NWS.

"Low clouds will likely linger, but precipitation chances will continue to decrease to just a few sprinkles or flurries," the NWS said.

Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Winter Weather Awareness week begins in Kentucky

Sunday also marked the beginning of Kentucky Winter Weather Awareness Week as the region begins to see a drop in temperatures.

Winter Weather Awareness Week runs through Saturday — during which the NWS office in Louisville will be sharing information on how to prepare for winter hazards all week long.

❄️Today starts Winter Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. The winter season can bring many different hazards and impacts to the region, and this week serves as a reminder to help prepare you and your loved ones. https://t.co/7LY1qCYbR1 pic.twitter.com/yihI0c4kPv — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 3, 2023

The information includes tips for enduring winter storms, snow squalls, ice storms, heavy rain and flooding, high winds and severe weather.

For more information on Winter Weather Awareness Week, visit the NWS' site.

Louisville weather radar

