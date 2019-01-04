Flurry Of Bullish News Sends Oil Higher

Bullish sentiment has returned to oil markets in 2019, with Saudi Arabia cutting production while China and the U.S. look to end the trade war.





Friday, January 4th, 2019

Oil prices popped on Friday as signs of a trade thaw emerged and data showed strong OPEC cuts in December.

Oil prices poised for large weekly gain. Brent and WTI are set to close out the week with the largest weekly gain since December 2016. This week, crude benchmarks could gain as much as 10 percent, owing to Saudi production cuts and a broader sense that the oil selloff has gone far enough. “Underpinning this wave of buying is mounting evidence that Saudi Arabia has taken an axe to its oil production,” Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd., told Bloomberg.

Strong U.S. employment data. The U.S. Labor Department reported strong job figures for December, with employers adding an estimated 312,000 jobs for the month, higher than expected. The data suggests the U.S. economy remains in solid shape, even as signs of a global slowdown have continued to mount. The downside of the jobs report is that it undercuts the case for the Federal Reserve to abandon interest rate hikes. It could also embolden the Trump administration to take a harder line in trade talks with China.

U.S.-China trade talks. U.S. and Chinese officials are set to meet on Monday to resume trade talks, and news of the meeting bolstered sentiment in financial markets. The three-month truce in the U.S.-China trade war ends in March, but the tone from officials from both countries has thawed recently. The shakiness in the global economy, which the trade war has contributed to, is also putting pressure on both sides to back away from the brink. “China has a strong desire to have a truce on trade war,” Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, told the FT. “[T]he probability of the two sides reaching an agreement within the 90 days is growing”.

U.S. shale activity slowed in fourth quarter. The collapse of oil prices in the fourth quarter of 2018 led to a slowdown in the shale patch. The business activity index published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas show that activity decelerated and production growth slowed. The data suggests that the U.S. shale industry was very responsive and sensitive to lower oil prices. The average prediction for year-end WTI prices from oil and gas executives was $59 per barrel.