A flurry of holiday events next week at Kingwood library

Dec. 6—KINGWOOD — If watching Christmas movies and shopping for the folks on your gift list doesn't wake up your Christmas spirit, you can always try one or all of the holiday-related events next week at the Kingwood Public Library.

"We tried to hit all age groups so there would be something for everyone, " Aaron Johnson, head librarian, said.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host a crocheting class where you can learn to make snowflakes, poinsettias, gingerbread men and more. Bring your own "G " hook, the yarn and instructions are free.

At 6 p.m. Monday there will be a ribbon wreath making class lead by Melissa Fultz. The cost of the class is $20, which includes all of the supplies necessary to make a beautiful wreath for your home. Registration oat the library is necessary for this class.

At 4:30 p.m. Tuesday there will be a free children's ornament class. Children can make and take home several ornaments.

Then at 6 p.m. Tuesday there will be a free adult ornament class. Ornaments to be made in class will be displayed on the entrance way tree for viewing before class. Adults can make several ornaments to take home with them.

At 5 p.m. Dec. 13 there will be a candle making demo at the library. Local artist Deb Mayne will demonstrate how to make beeswax candles and will have candles for purchase.

At 6 p.m Dec. 13 there will be a free adult card making class. Adults will make two different cards—an origami card and a watercolor card to take home.

At 5: 30 p.m. Dec. 14, Melissa Fultz of the Humble Bee will demonstrate several ways to decorate a festive holiday table.

At 6 p.m. Dec. 14 there will be a free LEGO ornament class. Participants can make and take their LEGO ornaments home with them. The class is free, but participants must register at the library so the instructor know how many LEGO to order.

From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 there will be a family cookie decorating event. Participants will can decorate and take a sugar cookie home with them.

Following the cookie-decorating class, at 5:40 p.m., will be a reading of "Twas the Night Before Christmas." Santa will be on hand, and there will be a cookies, a hot chocolate bar, and free activities.

While you are there, check out the some of the recent changes. Johnson said the nonfiction, genealogy, reference section and West Virginia History are now located in the basement floor.

The Kingwood Public Library is at 205 W. Main St. For more information, call 304-329-1499, email kingwoodpublicdesk @gmail.com or visit the webpage at kingwoodpublicli brary.com. You can also check out the Facebook page. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday ; closed Saturday and Sunday.