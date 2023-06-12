How the flurry of legal threats against Trump could hurt his 2024 presidential bid

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the North Carolina Republican Party convention at the weekend - Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump faces a blizzard of civil and criminal litigation in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Already indicted over alleged campaign finance allegations, he is set to appear before a court in Florida on Tuesday to face 37 counts of mishandling government documents.

But there is also litigation relating to his business dealings and other investigations are under way examining his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Here is an overview of the legal threats facing the former president and how they could affect his presidential campaign.

Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump faces 37 separate charges over alleged mishandling of government documents following a search by the FBI of his estate at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Of these, 31 counts relate to the alleged wilful retention of national defence information.

He also faces three charges of withholding or concealing documents in a federal investigation. Mr Trump has also been indicted on two counts of making false statements about the documents and one further count of conspiring with an aide to obstruct justice.

Theoretically, if convicted on all charges and sentenced to the maximum penalty, he could face hundreds of years in jail if the penalties are consecutive.

In reality jail terms, if imposed, can run into months. Retired general David Petraeus was given probation after admitting to sharing classified information with his biographer.

The former president has described it as a politically motivated witch hunt.

The case is in its preliminary stages and it is unlikely to be concluded before the 2024 election.

Mr Trump can still run for president while indicted or after being convicted. Candidates must meet only three requirements as set out by the US Constitution: They must be a natural-born citizen, aged 35 or above, and a resident of the US for at least 14 years.

Two people have run for president in the past with criminal convictions. Socialist Eugene Debs ran in 1920 following his conviction under the Espionage Act over an anti-war speech he made in 1918, and Lyndon LaRouche ran for office on several occasions following a fraud conviction in 1988, including one bid conducted from a federal prison in Minnesota in 1992.

Stormy Daniels hush-money case

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in a case brought by Alvin Bragg, the Democrat Manhattan district attorney.

The former president appeared in court in April to deny the charges in which he is accused of trying to cover up a story of an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas - Ethan Miller

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied a sexual encounter took place.

It is alleged that he tried to buy Ms Daniels’ silence days before the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump has called the charges politically motivated. A trial could take place early next year.

A trial date has been set for 25 Mar 2024, the same month that the earliest state primaries are scheduled to take place. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio are to hold their Republican presidential primaries on Mar 19, less than a week before Mr Trump’s trial is expected to begin.

If he were elected president, Mr Trump could technically pardon himself on federal charges (though experts consider this unconstitutional), or preemptively pardon himself from any pending federal charges.

E. Jean Carroll’s assault and defamation cases

Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll was awarded £4m ($5 million) after a civil trial jury concluded she had been sexually abused by Mr Trump in a New York luxury department store in 1996, but not raped as she had alleged.

The former president’s legal team is seeking to have the “grossly excessive” payment cut to $1m.

Mr Trump’s response to the original ruling has triggered a second defamation case, with Ms Carroll seeking additional damages after the former president called her a “whack job” during a televised “town hall” on CNN.

Jean Carroll won a $5 million jury verdict against the ex-president - John Minchillo

Mr Trump has often used criminal and civil cases against him, including that brought by Ms Carroll, as fundraising tools for his 2024 election campaign.

In emails to supporters he has described the trial as being evidence of what he claims to be a Democrat plot, as he said registered Democrat Ms Carroll made up the allegations to try and increase the sales of her 2019 memoir and to harm him politically.

Georgia election investigation

A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, has been investigating allegations that Mr Trump and his associates tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election result in Georgia.

It hinges on an hour-long call Mr Trump made to fellow Republican, Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state asking him to “find” 11,780 votes needed to reverse the result.

The call was leaked to the Washington Post.

The insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington on 6 Jan, 2021 - Jose Luis Magana

It is understood the grand jury has recommended multiple indictments, which are expected to be unveiled later this year.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hinted that the charges could be brought in August, the same month that the first Republican presidential debate is scheduled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DofJ investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election

Jack Smith, the special prosecutor who brought the Mar-a-Lago charges, is also investigating the role of Mr Trump and his allies to reverse Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

The Democrat-dominated House of Representatives committee which held a series of explosive hearings on the Jan 6 riots has recommended Mr Trump be charged with conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to make false statements, obstruction of an official proceeding and inciting an insurrection.

Civil cases brought in connection with Jan 6 insurrection

Democrats in the House of Representatives and two Capitol police officers have sued the former president, accusing him of inciting the Capitol insurrection.

According to a bipartisan Senate report, at least seven people – including participants and members of law enforcement – died as a result of the riot.

Donald Trump speaks at the 'Save America March' rally near the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 - Anadolu Agency

Lawyers acting for Mr Trump, who on Jan 6 told his supporters to “fight like hell”, have claimed presidential immunity.

A decision by a federal district judge to reject Mr Trump’s appeal to throw the cases out is being considered by a federal appeals court.

New York Attorney General v Trump family and organisation

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Mr Trump, his family and organisation for alleged financial malpractice.

The 220-page lawsuit alleges that property values were inflated to secure loans and reduced to reduce tax liability.

Allegations of a marketing scam brought against Trump and his three oldest children

Four people claim Mr Trump pocketed $8.8m from a “Celebrity Apprentice” marketing scheme.

Mr Trump claims the case, which goes to trial in January, is politically motivated.

Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle at a Trump rally in 2020 - Evan Vucci

Michael Cohen suing Donald Trump for legal fees

Mr Trump’s former lawyer, who went to jail for his part in the alleged Stormy Daniels hush-money scheme, says he is owed $2.3m.

The case goes to trial on Jul 24.

Reggae star Eddy Grant suing for copyright infringement

Grant is claiming $300,000 for the unauthorised use of his 1983 hit “Electric Avenue” during the 2020 election campaign.

The music was played behind a cartoon mocking Joe Biden.

Mr Trump claims the animation was political satire and therefore exempt.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.