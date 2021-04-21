Flush with cash, affluent Americans are chasing million dollar listings

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy, USA TODAY
·4 min read

As wealthy Americans took advantage of cheap mortgages, increased savings and the ability to work from home during the pandemic, their demand for bigger homes and million-dollar listings outpaced sales of homes across all other price ranges.

The number of homes sold for more than $1 million rose by 81% to 17,216 in February, from 9,635 a year earlier. At the same time, the number of homes sold for under $100,000 fell 26% to 22,569 from 30,382 a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors told USA TODAY.

In the Midwest, the volume of homes sold for above $1 million doubled in the same period. In the Northeast, the number increased by 98%. In the South, it was up by 94%.

At the same time, a lack of inventory of homes below $250,000 and job losses have caused a fall in sales of homes in that bracket.

kitchen in newly constructed luxury home
kitchen in newly constructed luxury home

More rooms; pricier homes

For Americans of means, the demand for larger homes was driven by a desire for more rooms that could be used as offices and gyms while they worked from home during the COVID crisis. says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for NAR, who adds, “The larger space automatically means that it is more expensive."

Falling mortgage rates (currently 3.04%) throughout 2020 and early this year also have also boosted sales of luxury homes, Yun says. Luxury homes are those in the top 5% of any market.

While growth in homes sales has been similar across price ranges in the past, it has diverged during the pandemic as economic inequality rises, the Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin found in a report given exclusively to USA TODAY.

Sales of luxury homes in the U.S. rose nearly 42% year over year in the first three months of 2021, far outpacing sales growth in every other price tier, according to Redfin. By comparison, sales of affordable homes (those in 5th-35th percentile) increased 7%, while sales of mid-priced homes climbed just 5.9%.

"There are people who have become much wealthier as their stock portfolios rise and they aren't spending money on other things besides housing," says Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "They are not going out to restaurants or on vacations, and they want to spend their money on housing, spending more time at home,"

The typical luxury home for sale during the first three months of the year spent 61 days on the market — 38 fewer than the same period in 2020. That compares with 26 fewer days for expensive homes, 18 fewer days for mid-priced homes and 14 fewer days for affordable homes.

First-time homebuyer:5 things you should know about getting a mortgage

One of the reasons the inventory of affordable homes is low is because those owners aren't listing them, Fairweather says.

Homeowners in that bracket are hesitant to put their properties on the market because they’re worried they’ll struggle to finding their next house, Fairweather says. Another reason is mortgage forbearance during the pandemic.

If you're struggling financially, the forbearance relieves you of making mortgage payments, and having to sell, he says. "So that's holding back inventory."

Another reason for the low supply of affordable homes is the cumulative effect of builders not putting up enough homes ever since the last housing crisis when many went bankrupt, says Yun.

"Instead, builders have focused on luxury homes because of higher margins," he says.

The U.S. housing market shortage increased to 3.8 million units by the end of 2020, according to new data from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

Home prices rising

Want a beautiful lawn? A lawn care expert shares his tips.
Want a beautiful lawn? A lawn care expert shares his tips.

Home prices are rising in every segment of the market as low mortgage rates, the national housing shortage and a pandemic buying spree fuel competition.

Prices of the country’s most affordable homes rose 16.5% year over year in the first quarter, with luxury prices seeing a similar gain at 14.7%. The remaining three tiers saw increases of closer to 10%, according to the report.

Rise or fall in home sales by price

(Percentage change from February 2020 to February 2021)

$0-$100,000: -26%

$100,000-$250,000: -11%

$250,000-$500,000: 16%

$500,000-$750,000: 50%

$750,000-$1 Million: 66%

$1 million plus: 81%

Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy is the Housing and Economy reporter for USA TODAY. Follow her on Twitter @SwapnaVenugopal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Homes for sale: Affluent Americans are chasing luxury houses

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube Temporarily Demonetizes James Charles' Account amid Accusations of Sexual Misconduct

    The mega-influencer has 25.5 million subscribers on the video platform

  • 10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Investing In Real Estate

    Investing in real estate can be both profitable and enjoyable. Whether you are hand-picking your primary residence or investing in a speculative or rental property, a lot of money can be made by astute investors. As of mid-March 2021, there are many macro- and microeconomic factors in play that could make buying real estate a risky endeavor.

  • SoftBank Vision Fund seen posting record earnings on Coupang

    SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion Vision Fund is widely seen reporting record earnings on May 12 after portfolio companies listed during the quarter, mostly driven by gain on its stake in South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. SoftBank's 37% stake in Coupang, which sources have said was acquired for about $3 billion, was worth around $30 billion at the end of the March quarter. Coupang shares have slipped 14% since March.

  • ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Robert Kiyosaki: You Should Never Say ‘I Can’t Afford That’

    Best known as the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" -- the No. 1 personal finance book of all time -- Robert Kiyosaki has challenged and changed the way millions of people around the world think about...

  • Derek Chauvin convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's death

    The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, touched off international protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

  • Fintor Raises $2.5M Seed Round To Fractionalize Real Estate, Increase Ownership

    Fintor, to build a fractional real estate investing platform, formally announced the completion of a $2.5 million seed round. What Happened: Founded by Farshad Yousefi and Masoud Jalali, Fintor fractionalizes residential real estate properties, allowing U.S.-based investors investment opportunities with as little as $5. In a move to scale, as well as expand the depth and breadth of its product portfolio, Fintor raised a $2.5 million seed round. 500 Startups, Hustle Fund, Graphene Ventures, Manny Khoshbin, and Mana Ventures participated. Other noteworthy investors include Cindy Bi, Skyler Fernandes, VU Venture Partners, Minal Hasan, Andrew Zalasin, Alluxo CEO and Founder Safa Mahzari, SquareFoot CEO and Founder Jonathan Wasserstrum and Teachable CEO and Founder Ankur Nagpal. "At Fintor we hope to foster the next generation of real estate investors so that you no longer need hundreds of thousands of dollars and industry connections to benefit from owning real estate," said Co-Founder and CEO Farshad Yousefi. "We’re building Fintor to open the real estate investing asset class to millions of Millennials and Gen Z’ers who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance, and we’re making it easy to get started in real estate investing with $5 and a smartphone." Why It Matters: Homeownership among American adults is at historical lows. Barriers to entry include high upfront costs and liquidity. With Fintor, properties can be offered in shares, at some price, for investors to trade. Fintor looks to improve liquidity and reduce volatility through defined trading windows. “We have a vision that will change how people invest in real estate forever,” said Farshad. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWallStreetBets Lists $WSB Token On BSCstarter Fundraising PlatformLemonade Opens Registration For 'Lemonade Car' Insurance Bundle© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • You'll be bowled over by these four easy tips to clean even the grimiest bathroom

    Lifestyle expert Anna De Souza breaks down the unexpected household items she uses to spring-clean her bathroom.

  • Is McDonald's Stock A Buy? Dow Jones Giant Breaks Out On Best Launch In 38 Years

    McDonald's stock has been heating up since the Dow giant launched its new chicken sandwich, but should you buy MCD stock?

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Triller, his comeback and Jake Paul

    Golden Boy Oscar De La Hoya joined the DAZN Boxing Show to discuss a range of hot topics in the sport, from Jake Paul and Triller, his comeback to the ring and Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney.

  • George Floyd’s brother has a message for America: ‘You have the right to be angry – but express it peacefully’

    Exclusive: Terrence Floyd tells The Independent that a guilty verdict would be ‘milestone for change’

  • U.S. stocks fall for second day

    Stocks on Wall Street retreated for a second straight session Tuesday. The worldwide spike in coronavirus cases slammed travel sectors like airlines and cruise liners. Investors instead sought safety in defensive stocks like real estate and utilities. Vespula Capital CEO Jeff Tomasulo says the corporate earnings such as those put out so far by the banks are not justifying the high stock valuations. “ They had blowout earnings. But is it enough to really kind of drive the stock higher at these levels? In my eyes, no. And this is why we're having a risk off kind of day that we're seeing in the market now.”The Dow shed three-quarter percent, The S&P 500 fell seven-tenth percent, and The Nasdaq dropped nine-tenth percent. United Airlines was the biggest decliner on the S&P, falling nearly 9%. The carrier reported a larger-than-expected quarterly adjusted net loss. Possible train war ahead: Kansas City Southern shares surged 15% after Canadian National offered about $30 billion for the U.S. railroad, some $5 billion more than an earlier bid from Canadian Pacific. After the markets closed, shares of Netflix dropped sharply. The video streaming company added fewer paid subscribers than expected in the latest quarter as it faced competition from streaming rivals like Disney+ and HBO Max and theaters that reopened.

  • Rihanna Buys Beverly Hills Mansion Next Door for $10 Million

    The singer reportedly bought the place beside it three months earlier for $13.8 million

  • Columbus, Ohio, police release bodycam footage of officer fatally shooting 16-year-old Black girl

    Police showed bodycam footage of an officer shooting a teenage girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

  • Column: Employers say lavish unemployment checks make it hard to hire workers. Don't believe it

    Restaurants say people are refusing to work because unemployment benefits are so good. You should be skeptical.

  • More homeowners are leaving mortgage forbearance — but still need help

    The share of mortgages in forbearance hit 4.50% for the week ending April 11, down from 4.66%, the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

  • This Is the Best Week (and Day) to Sell Your Home

    A unique set of trends and statistics makes the third week in April the top time of the year to put your house on the market

  • Tucker reacts to politicization of Derek Chauvin trial

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host says politics 'intruded at every level of this case'

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • ‘Am I off my meds?’: Greg Gutfeld reprimanded on Fox News for ‘selfish’ on-air reaction to Chauvin verdict

    Incredulous fellow anchors groan in background as Gutfeld offers take on verdict