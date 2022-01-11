Flush With Cash, California Has Problems That Are No Quick Fix

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christopher Palmeri, Romy Varghese and Laura Curtis
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- With cash rolling in from a projected $45.7 billion budget surplus, California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a spending plan designed to address a paradox of the most-populous U.S. state: It’s thriving financially, yet beset with systemic challenges that threaten its long-term growth.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Democrat aims to tackle the “existential threats” of Covid-19, climate change, homelessness, the wealth divide and public safety with a record $213 billion budget for the coming fiscal year. The plan unveiled Monday, which still must be approved by legislators, proposes a tenfold increase -- to $500 million -- to clean up homeless encampments, for example, which the governor called the state’s “most vexing and serious issue.”

California is home to the world’s fifth-largest economy and remains a leader in progressive causes such as banning internal combustion engines in new cars by 2035. Yet it continues to lurch from crisis to crisis, including wildfires, crime, port congestion and now an omicron variant surge, despite some of the toughest virus-mitigation standards in the nation.

Some of the state’s most pressing problems, like a shrinking population and high cost of living, can’t really be solved by the budget alone. Others like homelessness received increased funding, but that money pales against the scope of the problem, with an estimated 161,500 unhoused people across the state as of 2020.

To some, the spending plan is a step in the right direction, addressing California’s income inequality by offering tax credits to low-income workers, additional funding for pre-kindergarten classes and universal health care even for undocumented residents.

“I think the governor has proposed a good starting point for making a series of one-time and ongoing investments in the major challenges facing the state,” said Chris Hoene, executive director of the nonprofit California Budget and Policy Center, which focuses on policies impacting the economic and social well-being of residents with low and middle incomes.

Others see a recurring issue with Newsom’s administration, hopping on issues that are trending with voters, but rarely solving problems over the long term. “They sell the sizzle,” said David McCuan, chair of the political science department at Sonoma State University. “Actually delivering, they don’t have those kind of successes.”

California’s population declined for the first time in history in 2020 and the state lost a congressional seat last year. A number of high-profile companies have relocated their headquarters, including Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co., Oracle Corp. and Tesla Inc., in part because of the cost of living.

But the economy is still strong, with gross domestic product rising 21% in the five years ended December 2020 and tax receipts coming in well above plan, thanks to the state’s dependence on high-income earners. Of the $45.7 billion surplus, $20.6 billion can be used for discretionary purposes.

The governor, running for a second term this year, proposed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants and tax breaks for small businesses while continuing to spend heavily to promote California’s tourism economy. He also pledged $3 billion over two years to pay down the state’s unemployment fund debt. In recognition of pocketbook issues that are hitting the less wealthy harder, Newsom announced he’d scrap an inflation-indexed hike in the gasoline tax for the fiscal year.

While not directly addressing corporate departures, he proposed $250 million in incentives annually for three years for qualified companies headquartered in California that are investing in research to mitigate climate change.

To Republicans, who account for less than a quarter of registered voters and a minority in the statehouse, Newsom’s new budget emphasizes many of the same failed policies. State Senator Jim Nielsen, a Republican from rural Red Bluff, said that’s evident in the governor’s proposals for drought mitigation.

The state passed a $7.5 billion bond proposition in 2014 to address the water crisis and yet no storage projects have begun, Nielsen said. Newsom earmarked an additional $750 million in spending on drought mitigation efforts in the new budget, including passageways for fish and technology to reduce farmers’ irrigation needs.

Nielsen’s skeptical too of the governor’s proposed homeless initiatives, which include construction of tiny houses.

“I’m not very confident,” said Nielsen, the vice chair of the Senate’s budget committee. “Most of what we’re doing is just throwing dollars out there and not really accounting for how it’s used.”

Homelessness, Crime

At a press conference Monday, Newsom touted success he’s had finding homes for 58,000 people, with the government leasing or buying old motels to use as shelters, and said cities will have accountability for their efforts to address homelessness. His new budget proposes $2 billion in additional spending to address the issue, even as areas such as San Francisco and Los Angeles face uphill battles trying to find places to build temporary housing.

“I hope people see a real road map here and a strategy and to the extent people have better ideas, boy, we look forward every day to hear those,” he said.

Newsom, who handily beat back a recall effort last year, has also vowed progressive policy proposals such as expanding abortion access. A group of more than 40 abortion providers and advocacy organizations have recommended the state expand its ability to provide services to out-of-state residents if the landmark Roe v. Wade law is overturned.

While there wasn’t a “mass expansion specifically” regarding abortion in the budget, Newsom said Monday he would be working on policy proposals with legislators in the coming weeks.

The governor’s plan includes $255 million in grants to local law enforcement and a new “Smash and Grab Enforcement Unit” designed to address the rash of shoplifting gangs swarming stores.

The proposal illustrates the tough position Democrats find themselves in this mid-term election year with the more liberal wing of their party pushing for police and criminal justice reforms, while many voters are worried about crime rates.

“The smash and grab unit is the all-sizzle approach,” said Sonoma State’s McCuan, “as opposed to actually doing things that can change the dynamic.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Cov

  • Highway patrol investigating after semi goes off I-76 and into trees in Brimfield Sunday

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a man lost control of the tractor-trailer truck he was driving on Interstate 76 in Brimfield.

  • EU Parliament President Sassoli has died - spokesperson

    Sassoli, 65, died at 1.15 a.m. (0015 GMT), his spokesperson, Roberto Cuillo, said on Twitter. Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist from Florence, had been hospitalised last month due to a "serious complication" related to his immune system, his office had said https://reut.rs/3K15gyq on Monday. In his inaugural speech, Sassoli had urged Europeans to counter the "virus" of extreme nationalism and called for a reform of EU rules on migration and political asylum.

  • Podcast: Goodbye, gas stoves? The fight heats up

    To fight climate change, cities are banning gas hookups in new buildings. (Adios, gas stoves. Hello, induction burners.) But the gas industry is fighting back.

  • Japan urges more chip tie-ups with Taiwan at trade talks

    Japan called for greater collaboration with Taiwan on semiconductors at a bilateral economic and trade meeting on Tuesday. Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi praised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC)'s plans to expand in Japan, saying, "I hope these collaborations can continue to expand, and positively impact the resilience of both Taiwan and Japan's supply chains." "Currently, even though the pandemic has blocked exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, the economic and trade relationships between Japan and Taiwan have continued to deepen," Ohashi added via video.

  • Absence of embattled Chinese developers expected to rein in Asia's dollar bond supply in 2022

    An absence of bond issuance from China's property sector will likely cap supply from Asia's ex-Japan bond market this year, as investors have turned cautious towards the cash-strapped sector after several embattled developers pushed the default rate higher last year. US dollar bonds from Chinese issuers traditionally account for half of Asia's high-yield bond market, with the country's developers making up a significant chunk of what are also known as "junk bonds", or those rated below BBB- by S

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateCyprus Finds Covid-

  • N.Korea conducts second missile test in a week

    North Korea fired what was believed to be a ballistic missile on Tuesday, the second within a span of days.It comes after leader Kim Jong Un threatened more military advances in a New Year's speech.The latest launch has already drawn fire from neighbors.Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida:“Under these circumstances, it is very regrettable that North Korea continues to launch missiles."And South Korea's National Security Council expressed "strong regret" at an emergency meeting, saying the repeated offense risked destabilizing the region.Officials added it’s cooperating with U.S. allies to closely monitor the situation.The launch underscored Kim Jong Un's New Year promise to bolster the military, as peace talks with South Korea and the U.S. have stalled.North Korea has said it is open to talk, but only if the U.S. and others drop "hostile policies" such as sanctions and military drills.UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from all ballistic missile and nuclear tests and have imposed sanctions over the programs.

  • Britain is close to 'living with Covid' as pressure on NHS and public services diminishes

    Rishi Sunak backs call for isolation to be cut to five days Common cold might have given Britons protection from Covid PM expected to face questions over No 10 garden parties Cases approaching peak in all parts of England, data show Send cancer patients to private hospitals, NHS told Nick Timothy: Ministers must lead the charge back to normality

  • Chicago Schools Set to Open After Union Leaders Accept Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago Public Schools are poised to reopen for students on Wednesday after the teachers’ union leadership voted to approve a deal with city officials to restart in-person classes in the nation’s third-largest school district. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, Wit

  • Couple found clinging to side of 40-foot embankment after fall, Virginia rescuers say

    The two had fallen about 10-25 feet down, according to rescuers.

  • Biden Seeks Chicago Schools Opening as Democrats See Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration urged Chicago’s mayor and teachers union to strike a deal to return children to classrooms as the high-profile dispute undercuts his push to keep schools open across the nation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna See

  • Clare Crawley Cozies Up to Former  Bachelorette  Contestant Blake Monar: 'What My Soul Needed'

    The potential romance marks Crawley's first since her split from Dale Moss

  • Steph Curry's imagination stirs after Tiger Woods' golf show with son Charlie

    Tiger and Charlie Woods warmed hearts in the Curry home and the world over.

  • Peaky Blinders Series 6 Is Confirmed to Return in February 2022

    Peaky Blinders fans, the moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived. At last, we have a (sort of) release date for series six, and it's actually a lot sooner than you might think.

  • Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Remembers Her Dad With Heartwarming Final Text Message

    Aubrey Saget revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from Bob Saget before he passed away over the weekend in Florida.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Republicans threaten floor takeover if Democrats weaken filibuster

    Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • Fact-check: Did Texas turn down $100 billion when Republicans rejected Medicaid expansion?

    Medicaid expansion would insure many more Texans and bring billions of federal dollars. But, the effect to the state's economy would be even greater.