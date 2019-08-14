Is Flutter Entertainment PLC (ISE:FLTR) Potentially Underrated?

Flutter Entertainment PLC (ISE:FLTR) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of FLTR, it is a company with an impressive track record of dividend payments as well as a excellent future outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Flutter Entertainment here.

Reasonable growth potential average dividend payer





ISE:FLTR Past and Future Earnings, August 14th 2019 More

Income investors would also be happy to know that FLTR is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 3.0%. FLTR has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

ISE:FLTR Historical Dividend Yield, August 14th 2019 More

For Flutter Entertainment, I've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

