Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) insiders placed bullish bets worth UK£591k in the last 12 months

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Flutter Entertainment plc's (LON:FLTR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Flutter Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Flutter Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior Independent Director Andrew Higginson for UK£293k worth of shares, at about UK£87.65 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£102. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Flutter Entertainment insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Flutter Entertainment is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Does Flutter Entertainment Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Flutter Entertainment insiders own about UK£12m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flutter Entertainment Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Flutter Entertainment shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Flutter Entertainment and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

But note: Flutter Entertainment may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

