Can I fly my drone over the 2023 State Fair of Texas grounds? Here’s what the rules say

One of the fun aspects of the State Fair of Texas that attendees look forward to is the photo opportunities, whether it’s taking a photo of a cute animal, a deep fried food you’re eating or of yourself on a fair ride.

But if you plan on taking photos of activities at the fair, there are some rules to keep in mind.

For safety reasons, selfie sticks, tripods, monopods and similar items are not allowed and should be left at home or in your car, according to the fair website.

“The use of these items on the fairgrounds is strictly prohibited and will result in the item being confiscated and could result in you being removed from the Fair,” the website states.

One exception is if you’re credentialed through the State Fair of Texas’ PR office. If you are a photographer interested in taking photographs with professional or extensive camera equipment, visit BigTex.com/Media and fill out the State Fair of Texas Media Credentials Request Form.

Also, drones, quad-copters and other remote controlled devices are not allowed on the fairgrounds, unless granted a waiver from the FAA. There is one exception — registered vendors can sell these types of devices on the fairgrounds without their battery packs.

“Operation of such remotely controlled aircraft or ground vehicle devices without prior written consent of the State Fair of Texas or proper law enforcement authority will result in the confiscation of all related materials, you being removed from Fair property, and/or prosecution under Texas law,” the State Fair website states.