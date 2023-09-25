Fly, ducks, fly: 3rd annual Domestic Violence intervention's Rubber Duck Derby returns Sept. 30

The Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County is letting the rubber ducks fly, or in this case swim, again at its 3rd Annual Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon.

The derby is being held along the Quittie Creek between 7th and 8th Streets in Lebanon, next to the Lebanon Library and YMCA. Free parking is available in the YMCA lot at 201 N. 7th Street. Rain date for the event is Oct. 7.

The Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County gearing up to dump more than 1,000 rubber ducks into Quittie Creek at it's 3rd Annual Rubber Duck Derby fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Last year DVI made more than $3,300 as 600 ducks made their trip down Quittie Creek, according to officials.

“The event was such a success last year, we are excited to be doing it again and thank the City of Lebanon for letting us make it an even bigger event this year,” DVI executive director LeAnne Burchik said in a news release.

More than 1,000 rubber ducks will be up for adoption this year. There are four adoption options: Lone Duck (1) for $5; Quack Pack (5) for $20; Ducks in a Row (10) for $35; and Duckload (15) for $50.

Officials said the top three Lucky Ducks walk away with a cash prize. First place finisher: $300; second place: $200; third place $100.

Community members may support DVI’s critical services by adopting ducks online at https://www.dviolc.org/duck-derby/. Officials said that In-person cash sales will be available at the event beginning at 11 a.m.

Lebanon City Mayor Sherry Capello and State Senator Chris Gebhard kicked off the 2022 duck derby by tossing nearly 1,000 rubber ducks into Quittie Creek.

More than 10 million people are abused each year in the United States, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. In Pennsylvania, 101 victims died from domestic violence incidents last year.

"Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented," DVI officials said in the release. "It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems – each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities."

The Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County provides free and confidential help 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact DVI’s hotline at (717) 273-7190.

To learn more about The Domestic Violence Intervention of Lebanon County, residents can visit their website at dviolc.org.

