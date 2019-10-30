Fly Emerson Air: How a U.S. company deploys its seven corporate jets

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON (Reuters) - As Tiger Woods staged his dramatic comeback at Augusta National Golf Club earlier this year, most of Emerson Electric Co's <EMR.N> fleet of luxury corporate jets swooped in.

Its planes arrived at Georgia's Augusta Regional Airport from all over the United States, flying in from Austin, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, New York and the industrial conglomerate’s hometown of St. Louis, according to U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records. By the time Woods sealed his fifth Masters victory on April 14, Emerson pilots had landed 13 times at the airport during the four-day tournament.

Emerson, which is in the vital but unglamorous business of making products such as measurement and control systems used by manufacturing companies, is now taking heat over its ownership of eight aircraft. The fleet consists of seven jets and one helicopter, according to St. Louis County Assessor records.

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw, which owns more than 1% of the company, earlier this month wrote to Emerson's board and spotlighted the "great expense to shareholders" of its corporate jets, seeing them as emblematic of a "bloated structure and expense base." The fund is agitating for big changes at Emerson, including splitting it in two, and is seeking support from other shareholders.

Its case is that Emerson's stock has lagged badly, partly because of elevated costs. Its shares rose 12% in the past five years, a period in which the S&P 500 gained 53%. In the three fiscal years ending in 2016 to 2018, Emerson's selling, general and administrative expenses surged 23% but its net sales rose only 20%.

Soon after D.E. Shaw's campaign became public in a Reuters story on Sept. 27, Emerson announced a review of its operations. Aviation costs will be part of that.

The company, which employed 87,500 people in 2018, declined to answer Reuters' questions about its aircraft. A spokeswoman declined to say who was ferried to Augusta and other destinations, and whether people were being taken to the tournament or were traveling for some other reason. Emerson has a South Carolina facility near Augusta.

The size of the fleet and the number of times Emerson's Chief Executive David Farr uses the planes for personal trips is out of step with most major U.S. companies. Some others have sold their jets, and those retaining them have smaller fleets than Emerson, National Business Aviation Association data show.

A Reuters analysis of FAA records shows that Emerson’s planes have made 260 flights in the past 90 days. This month alone, the jets were tracked in Alaska, California, China and New York. There also have been recent trips to Boston, Minneapolis, New Delhi, Japan and Washington, D.C.

SECURITY ARGUMENT

Certainly Emerson executives do need to travel as the company has more than 200 manufacturing sites and more than half its sales are abroad, but it is the way they do it that has sparked questions among investors.

In its annual proxy statement, Emerson says it requires Farr to use the company's aircraft for all his travel, including personal trips, "to promote business efficiency and safety."

This reasoning is challenged by corporate governance expert Jonathan Macey, a Yale Law School professor. Given tight security at most airports that argument "is just balderdash," he said.

DOG ON HIS LAP

Luxury jet flying can be a family affair for the CEO.

Photographs posted on the Facebook page of his son Andrew in August 2007 show Farr flying with a small brown dog on his lap. His son and a handful of his son's friends, teenagers at the time, are pictured sitting in a jet's plush chairs eating pastries.