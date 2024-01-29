Will it fly?: Florida lawmakers clash over proposed bill on flag ban

On Monday, Florida lawmakers are expected to discuss a bill that would ban flags representing “a political viewpoint.”

It would ban certain flags from flying at government and school buildings.

House Republican Rep. David Borrero of Sweetwater filed the bill.

PREVIOUS: Florida bill would ban ‘political’ flags from flying on government property, including schools

The proposal — Senate Bill 1120 — has gotten a lot of attention from both critics and supporters.

While it never mentions a specific flag or group, it does say that flags representing sexual orientation and gender would be banned.

Proposed Florida bill would ban displaying certain flags at government and school buildings.

That means public schools, colleges and governments would be barred from displaying pride flags, including those displayed by City of Orlando City each June.

READ: Florida girl for whom Amber Alert was issued has been found safe

Channel 9′s Q McCray has been taking to local lawmakers about the proposed measure.

The Senate Governmental Oversight and Accountability Committee will take up SB 1120 at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

READ: City of Orlando to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials-Marathon; see road closures

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.