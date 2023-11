TechCrunch

Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, a dramatic reversal that caps an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman last week from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. The startup is also reforming its board, eliminating several members who faced intense scrutiny for their decision last week.