You can fly round trip to Florida out of Mitchell International Airport for $90 right now

Longing to escape the snow that's been falling on Milwaukee all week? Or perhaps you're looking to get away before the upcoming cold snap that's expected to bring statewide lows in the negative single digits next week?

If so, Hopper, a website that tracks airfare and other travel prices, has good news for you.

New data from Hopper found that January 2024 will have some of the year's best deals on domestic airfare in the U.S. Round-trip plane tickets are expected to average $253 in January. This is 6% cheaper than January 2023 and 11% cheaper than December 2023, the data revealed. So, now is the perfect time to take a break from the winter weather in a warmer destination.

Additional data shared with the Journal Sentinel by Hopper economists revealed which cities have the cheapest round-trip airfare from Milwaukee in January. Here's how to find the best deals.

JetBlue's inaugural flight from Milwaukee to New York takes off Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee.

When is the cheapest month to fly from Milwaukee in 2024?

Hopper predicted that January will be the cheapest month to fly domestically in the first half of 2024. We're expected to see the cost of domestic airfare remain below 2023 and pre-pandemic levels for the next six months, Hopper said.

Here are Hopper's airfare predictions for round-trip domestic flights nationwide:

January 2024: $253

February 2024: $276

March 2024: $296

April 2024: $294

May 2024: $302

"January will be the cheapest month of the year to book travel until the fall shoulder season in September and October, so a great time for travelers to take advantage of low prices and book 2024 trips," Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg wrote. "Fares will rise into late spring as the spring break and summer travel period heat up."

Where is the cheapest place to fly from Milwaukee right now?

Hopper's data found that the cheapest round-trip flights from Milwaukee this month are to Orlando, Fla. ($90), Fort Myers, Fla. ($112), Las Vegas ($129) and New York City ($130).

Below are 11 more round-trip flights from Milwaukee under $200.

A Southwest Airlines flight takes off Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, Wis. The Dallas-based airline is the market share leader at the airport.

Where can you fly from Milwaukee for less than $200 round trip in January 2024?

Data from Hopper said round-trip airfare to these destinations from Milwaukee is cheap this month:

Orlando, Fla. ($90)

Fort Myers, Fla. ($112)

Las Vegas ($129)

New York City ($130)

Atlanta ($132)

Houston ($154)

Denver ($159)

Charlotte, N.C. ($159)

Dallas ($159)

Phoenix ($170)

Los Angeles ($172)

San Diego ($173)

Boston ($175)

Philadelphia ($178)

Newark, N.J. ($188)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Round trip flights from Milwaukee to these 15 cities are under $200