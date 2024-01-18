You can fly round trip from Green Bay to Florida for less than $200 right now

While temperatures in Wisconsin plummet, this month will have some of the year's best deals on domestic airfare to warmer destinations, according to airfare tracker Hopper.

Travelers leaving Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport can take non-stop flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Orlando and Phoenix. Fares are typically based on availability and will fluctuate as dates and demand change, said airport director Marty Piette.

Looking to plan your next trip? Here are some of the cheapest flights out of Green Bay's airport this winter:

Where are the cheapest nonstop flights out of Green Bay in January?

Any fares booked within the remainder of the month will be more expensive than if booked out further, Piette said.

Here's Hopper's data for the cheapest round-trip nonstop flights from Green Bay in January:

Green Bay to Orlando for as low as $194 per ticket.

Green Bay to Chicago for as low as $388 per ticket.

Green Bay to Detroit for as low as $516 per ticket.

Green Bay to Minneapolis for as low as $596 per ticket.

Green Bay to Atlanta for as low as $636 per ticket.

Where are the cheapest flights with one connection out of Green Bay this winter?

Frontier Airlines:

Green Bay to Orlando departing Feb. 21 and returning Feb. 29 for $118 round trip.

American Airlines:

Green Bay to Pensacola departing Feb. 17 and returning Feb. 21 for $261 round trip.

Green Bay to Barcelona departing Feb. 20 and returning Feb. 28 for $593 round trip.

Delta Airlines:

Green Bay to Miami departing Feb. 14 and returning Feb. 21 for $331 round trip.

Green Bay to San Antonio departing Jan. 19 and returning Jan. 21 for $393 round trip.

United Airlines:

Green Bay to Cancun departing Feb. 24 and returning Feb. 29 for $451 round trip.

For a full list of nonstop routes leaving Green Bay and morning information, visit their website at flygrb.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport cheap, nonstop flights