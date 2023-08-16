Fly-tippers dump 15 fridges in Grimsby waterway

Fly-tippers have dumped around 15 fridges under a bridge in Grimsby.

The appliances were discovered in the New Cut drain under the A180 which is home to wildlife such as water voles and kingfishers.

It is understood the large-scale fly-tip on private land happened last week before it was reported to the council.

North East Lincolnshire Council said it was working with other agencies to find those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to get in touch.

Marc Lawless, member of local clean-up group Freshney Comrades, regularly goes out to remove rubbish but said this was the first time he had heard of a fly-tip in Grimsby of that scale.

Mr Lawless told the BBC: "You get the odd fridge, freezer or washer dumped but a lot of it is in streets, not in water.

"Around Grimsby there is an absolute epidemic of trolleys and rubbish being dumped. I just want to live in a nice clean town that people respect but you just walk around it and it's filth."

The 40-year-old support worker thinks harsher fines for fly-tipping are needed and called for regular "skip it" days to give residents a chance to get rid of their household waste.

He said he suspected the fridges were dumped by someone who knew the area as it was "quite hard to get to".

He added: "The dump is literally 200 metres (656ft) down from it."

The discovery has prompted North East Lincolnshire Council to urge residents to ensure their waste is disposed of lawfully.

A spokesperson said: "We know rogue traders are advertising on social media sites offering to dispose of your waste for a fee.

"These people are not legitimate waste carriers and are acting illegally if they take your waste away."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.