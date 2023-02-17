Fly-tippers would join clean-up gangs in Labour shake-up

Steve Reed - Peter Byrne/PA

Fly-tippers would be forced to join community “chain gangs” to clean up their mess under a reform of penalties for anti-social behaviour proposed by Labour.

Steve Reed, the shadow justice secretary, will on Friday outline plans for “fixed penalty cleaning notices”, with fly-tippers being required to join squads to clear up the rubbish they have dumped.

They would be managed by local authorities, backed by new community payback boards where victims of anti-social behaviour and local residents’ leaders would have the power to decide how perpetrators should be punished.

Labour claims the current system for tackling fly-tipping is failing, with the number of incidents reported by councils up to 1.13 million in 2020/21 from 980,000 in 2019/20.

If the party wins the next election, councils would get powers to require fly-tippers to join clean-up squads to clear dumped rubbish from the streets. In return, they would avoid a fixed penalty notice but would be fined if they refused.

Courts fail to impose tougher fines

The proposal aims not only to remove rubbish but also to reduce the clear-up costs faced by councils, which often come to more than the money made from fixed penalty notices.

One in 25 fly-tipping incidents involve a “tipper lorry load” of industrial or household waste, of which there were 39,000 in 2020/21 – a rise of 16 per cent from 33,000 the previous year. This cost councils £11.6 million to clear.

The most common size is equivalent to a small vanload, which accounted for 34 per cent of the total 1.13 million incidents, followed by a “car boot or less”, at 26 per cent. Overall it costs councils more than £50 million a year to clear up after fly-tippers.

Councils are also increasingly frustrated by the failure of courts to impose tougher fines, with an average punishment of just £335 when they have taken fly-tippers to court.

Mr Reed said: “Labour will introduce tougher penalties for fly-tippers and those who think it’s acceptable to dump their rubbish on our streets. We will establish clean up squads and require offenders to clear up litter, graffiti and vandalism. Those who cause the mess will clean up the mess.”

Speaking at Middle Temple, he said the UK needs “fresh thinking to tackle the scourge of anti-social behaviour” to ensure that offenders are “met with consequences”.

Steep decline in community sentences

The plan is part of Labour’s attempt this week to present itself as the party of law and order and follows a pledge by Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, to legislate for an extra 13,000 extra bobbies on the beat to combat crime and anti-social behaviour.

Figures released under freedom of information requests found that nearly two million reports of anti-social behaviour over the past three years had gone unattended.

At the same time, community sentences have more than halved over the past decade, from 185,265 in 2011 to 72,021 in 2021, which researchers attribute to a loss of confidence among magistrates that sentences would be completed by offenders.

Under the shake-up, the new community payback boards would oversee community sentences to ensure they were completed. Figures compiled by Labour suggest as many as 16 million hours of community work have not been carried out since 2018.