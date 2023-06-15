Flyer response takes new direction

Jun. 15—HIGH POINT — The three dozen High Point Police Department officers and community volunteers who gathered Wednesday morning at the scene of a shooting earlier this month represented a new stage in a flyer response program in neighborhoods that started 25 years ago.

Historically, the police and nonprofit High Point Community Against Violence have conducted flyer responses after homicides. But the one on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Redding Drive in southwestern High Point focused on the case of a 34-year-old man who was shot in the neck and the back and seriously injured in the roadway about 4 a.m. June 4.

Initial reports to police indicated that there was a large crowd at the scene of the shooting, but most people had dispersed by the time officers arrived.

The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and is still receiving treatment for his injuries, police say.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Wednesday.

Ten days after shooting, police officers and volunteers traversed the narrow two-way street lined on each side by small, mill-style houses. The officers and volunteers carrying yellow flyers knocked on doors seeking to speak with residents on a sunny, breezy morning.

HPCAV Executive Director Robert Martin said that the organization wants to broaden the neighborhood flyer responses to take place after acts of violence that don't necessarily involve homicides. HPCAV also is seeking to collaborate with other local groups such as High Point Peacemakers.

"We want to respond before it escalates," Martin told The High Point Enterprise as he prepared to go door to door with police officers and volunteers. "We want to be more visible."

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul