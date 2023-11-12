Flyers beat Kings 4-2 in successful return to Los Angeles for Petersen

Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Frost scored twice, Cal Petersen made 35 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.

Owen Tippett and Cam Atkinson each had a goal, Sean Walker had two assists, and the Flyers completed a successful two-game swing through Southern California one night after beating Anaheim.

Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe each scored, Cam Talbot allowed four goals on 26 shots, and the Kings lost in regulation for the first time in nine games.

After scoring twice in a 6-3 win against the Ducks on Friday, Tippett picked up where he left off by beating Talbot with a backhand on a breakaway 5:01 into the game.

Tippett’s fifth goal was set up by a stretch pass by Walker, who was dealt with Petersen from Los Angeles to Philadelphia in a three-way trade in June as part of the cap mechanics that set up the Kings’ acquisition of center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Frost’s first goal of the season came on a fortuitous double deflection early in the second period to make it 2-0. His centering pass from behind the net went off the skate of defenseman Jordan Spence and hit Talbot’s glove before tumbling in.

Frost’s next goal to give the Flyers a 3-0 advantage was a bit more conventional, positioning himself at the top of the crease to tip in Nick Seeler’s long-distance shot.

Grundstrom got the Kings back within 3-1 late in the second period, but Atkinson restored the three-goal edge midway through the third.

Kempe responded by scoring for the fourth straight game, with Quinton Byfield getting his ninth assist during a six-game streak, but a late double minor against Trevor Moore for high-sticking effectively ended any hopes of a comeback.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Wrap up a four-game road trip visiting the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Night

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL