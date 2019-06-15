Flyers release veteran D MacDonald

The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Andrew MacDonald on unconditional waivers Saturday, ending his six-season tenure with the team.

MacDonald, 32, appeared in 47 games with the Flyers last season. He had nine assists, 18 penalty minutes and a minus-5 rating while averaging 16:24 of ice time.

The Flyers released MacDonald on the first day of the offseason in which NHL teams can buy out veterans' contracts. MacDonald was set to earn $5 million next season in the final year of a six-year, $30 million deal that he inked in 2014.

In 586 career games with the Flyers and New York Islanders, MacDonald has 161 points (28 goals, 133 assists) and 276 penalty minutes. He also has appeared in 23 career playoff games, tallying four goals and an assist.

