FlyFin Selected as Winner in BIG Innovation Award

SAN JOSE, CA - (NewMediaWire) - January 30, 2023 - (King NewsWire) - FlyFin, the world's leading AI tax preparation and filing service, announced it was named winner of a 2023 BIG Innovation Award in the Financial category. Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in Business Intelligence Group's annual BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

FlyFin squarely addresses the pain points that self-employed individuals and freelancers have around tax preparation. To get started, users download FlyFin's mobile app and link their accounts to make tracking expenses effortless. FlyFin's A.I. engine automatically tracks expenses to suggest how to classify them based on profession and other details, in order to find every possible tax deduction.

Users also have access to the domain expertise of tax CPAs, who are available 24/7 in the FlyFin app to answer questions and provide consultations to maximize taxpayers' savings. Users also have the option to file their taxes with FlyFin's CPAs, who ensure 100% accurate tax preparation and filing, or can export a taxpayer's data in an IRS-ready format.

"Innovation is business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring FlyFin as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

FlyFin's co-founder and CEO, Jaideep Singh, stated, "We're thrilled to win this industry recognition. FlyFin's Web 3.0, AI-based tax engine provided the most comprehensive, accurate tax preparation and filing experience. FlyFin is leading the tax management industry with features that provide our users with improved efficiency, personalized insights and everything they need to prepare and file their taxes confidently to maximize their tax deductions and income. By leveraging the power of AI and ML, we're reducing users' efforts by 95% while providing real-time tax deduction tracking and guidance."

Alongside its A.I.-powered tax app and the 24/7 expert CPA advice offered in the app, FlyFin has created the world's largest freelancer community for taxes and finances on Instagram, attracting more than 85,000 members. The company has also assembled a comprehensive Tax Resource Center to help freelancers and self-employed individuals prepare and file their taxes. FlyFin's free Resource Center includes tax tools like a free 1099 Tax Calculator and Tax Form Wizard to help 1099 taxpayers compute their quarterly tax and annual tax and show them the IRS tax forms that apply to their needs. FlyFin's comprehensive Tax Resource Center also offers a broad range of other free tools, calculators, guides and tax forms.

About FlyFin

FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use and affordable tax filing solution. FlyFin helps individuals maximize self-employment tax deductions and income tax refunds. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

